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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/afp-revises-advanced-course-to-meet-changing-fleet-demands/

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has revised its highest-level course, Fleet Vehicle Management – Advanced, to meet the changing demands placed on fleet managers.

A concentrated five-day format has been introduced, aiming to limit time spent away from day-to-day fleet operations.

The AFP has also revised the Advanced course’s content, which is delivered through a combination of structured learning and hands-on sessions.

It focuses on four areas: strategy, planning, finance, and sustainability.

Sessions are delivered by experienced industry practitioners.

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Upon completing the course, participants become a Fellow of the AFP.

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Ronnie Gillman (pictured), training manager at the AFP, said: “The Advanced programme equips senior fleet professionals operating at the highest level – such as fleet directors, fleet department heads and consultancy teams – with the insight, capabilities and practical tools required to manage complex fleet operations.

“It has been completely reshaped with a clear focus on the issues today facing those who hold overall responsibility for fleet performance or operate in a strategic leadership role while working as a fleet operator, service provider or other decision-maker.