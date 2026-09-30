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Fleet Operations & Compliance

AFP revises Advanced course to meet changing fleet demands

A concentrated five-day format has been introduced, aiming to limit time spent away from day-to-day fleet operations.

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The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has revised its highest-level course, Fleet Vehicle Management – Advanced, to meet the changing demands placed on fleet managers.

A concentrated five-day format has been introduced, aiming to limit time spent away from day-to-day fleet operations.

The AFP has also revised the Advanced course’s content, which is delivered through a combination of structured learning and hands-on sessions.

It focuses on four areas: strategy, planning, finance, and sustainability.

Sessions are delivered by experienced industry practitioners.

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Upon completing the course, participants become a Fellow of the AFP.

Ronnie Gillman (pictured), training manager at the AFP, said: “The Advanced programme equips senior fleet professionals operating at the highest level – such as fleet directors, fleet department heads and consultancy teams – with the insight, capabilities and practical tools required to manage complex fleet operations. 

“It has been completely reshaped with a clear focus on the issues today facing those who hold overall responsibility for fleet performance or operate in a strategic leadership role while working as a fleet operator, service provider or other decision-maker.

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“By the end of the course, attendees will be able to define a clear, five-year plan encompassing cost, safety, sustainability and people.

“They will also demonstrate applied capability by creating a business case proposal, to be submitted for assessment 12 weeks after the week-long training.”

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Fleet Vehicle Management – Advanced sits above its Introductory, Foundation, and Strategic courses.

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It is available to all AFP members and costs £2,995, plus an Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) accreditation fee of £83.50.

The initial cohort of the revised course will take place from 19th to 23rd October, with the second running from 18th to 22nd January.

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