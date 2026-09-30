AFP revises Advanced course to meet changing fleet demands
A concentrated five-day format has been introduced, aiming to limit time spent away from day-to-day fleet operations.
The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has revised its highest-level course, Fleet Vehicle Management – Advanced, to meet the changing demands placed on fleet managers.
A concentrated five-day format has been introduced, aiming to limit time spent away from day-to-day fleet operations.
The AFP has also revised the Advanced course’s content, which is delivered through a combination of structured learning and hands-on sessions.
It focuses on four areas: strategy, planning, finance, and sustainability.
Sessions are delivered by experienced industry practitioners.
Upon completing the course, participants become a Fellow of the AFP.
Ronnie Gillman (pictured), training manager at the AFP, said: “The Advanced programme equips senior fleet professionals operating at the highest level – such as fleet directors, fleet department heads and consultancy teams – with the insight, capabilities and practical tools required to manage complex fleet operations.
“It has been completely reshaped with a clear focus on the issues today facing those who hold overall responsibility for fleet performance or operate in a strategic leadership role while working as a fleet operator, service provider or other decision-maker.