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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/afp-to-host-three-industry-round-tables-at-2026-expo/

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) will host three roundtables at its 2026 Expo, taking place at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon on Wednesday 9th September.

The subjects will be ‘Are Your Data Practices Helping or Holding You Back?’, ‘Buying Better: Fleet Procurement in Practice’ and ‘Putting AI to Work in Fleet.’

Matt Hammond, vice chair at the AFP, said: “We view these round tables as the heart of the Expo.

“The topics have been chosen in advance by our delegates and we’ll be diving deep down into some of the most important current subjects in fleet.

“It’s an opportunity to access the very highest levels of fleet expertise and hear how it applies to your situation.”

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There will also be a session called ‘What’s next for the AFP?’ where members can engage with the AFP Board and support team to discuss the organisation’s plans for the future.

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Hammond added: “We want our members to help shape the direction of the AFP and this is an opportunity to provide ideas and feedback on a face-to-face basis.

“Again, we would like to promote as much engagement as possible from delegates during the event.”