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Fleet Operations & Compliance

AFP to host three industry round-tables at 2026 Expo

The subjects will be 'Are Your Data Practices Helping or Holding You Back?', 'Buying Better: Fleet Procurement in Practice' and 'Putting AI to Work in Fleet.'

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AFP Expo 2026
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The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) will host three roundtables at its 2026 Expo, taking place at the British Motor Museum in Gaydon on Wednesday 9th September.

The subjects will be ‘Are Your Data Practices Helping or Holding You Back?’, ‘Buying Better: Fleet Procurement in Practice’ and ‘Putting AI to Work in Fleet.’

Matt Hammond, vice chair at the AFP, said: “We view these round tables as the heart of the Expo.

“The topics have been chosen in advance by our delegates and we’ll be diving deep down into some of the most important current subjects in fleet.

“It’s an opportunity to access the very highest levels of fleet expertise and hear how it applies to your situation.”

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There will also be a session called ‘What’s next for the AFP?’ where members can engage with the AFP Board and support team to discuss the organisation’s plans for the future.

Hammond added: “We want our members to help shape the direction of the AFP and this is an opportunity to provide ideas and feedback on a face-to-face basis.

“Again, we would like to promote as much engagement as possible from delegates during the event.”

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The Expo — sponsored by Ayvens — has attracted more than 300 registrations, while over 60 of the AFP’s business members will be exhibiting, showcasing their latest products and services.

There will also be networking opportunities at the event.

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Hammond said: “Our aim is to make the day as productive as possible.

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“We want delegates to head home feeling they have encountered new ideas and thinking that will have a direct impact on how they approach the management of their fleet.”

He added that unlike most other AFP events, the Expo was open to all fleet professionals, enabling those who have not yet joined to get a flavour of the organisation’s activities.

Hammond said: “This is partially a shop window for what the AFP offers and anyone who plays a role in the running of their company’s fleet is welcome to come along, find out about our organisation, and hopefully recognise the benefits of membership.”

There is also a dinner for AFP members sponsored by Holman being held the previous evening (Tuesday, 8th September) at The Welcombe Hotel, Stratford-upon-Avon.

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