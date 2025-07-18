AFP urges fleets to partake in private parking consultation

The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has urged fleets to partake in the Government’s private parking consultation.

Julie Summerell, board member at the AFP, said: “Dealing with private parking fines is one of the biggest complaints heard across the AFP.

“They have been growing quickly in number and some parking companies are becoming less and less flexible when it comes to everything from queries to appeals, so any opportunity for positive change – such as this new consultation – should be welcomed.

“The consultation document shows DVLA vehicle keeper data requests made by parking companies increased from 1.9 million in 2012 to 12.8 million in 2024, which provides some indication of the growth that has been seen and the increasing amount of work that parking fines are creating for fleets.

“It does very much feel as though change is needed and we’d urge fleets to share their experiences with the government, especially their views on ideas such as a standardised appeals process, caps on charges, clearer signage and a single independent appeals body.”

The AFP found that more than half of all fines issued to fleets were related to private parking.

It hopes that fleets will be able to reduce costs and administrative burden by partaking in the consultation.

Chris Beaumont, strategic account director at Ayvens, said: “A key part of the consultation is to improve the appeals process so that it can be better understood by drivers and fleets, including a suggestion to uphold any appeal where the motorist can prove they had no choice but to breach parking terms and conditions.

“A further important proposal is the creation of an industrywide scrutiny and oversight board, which would examine data on parking fines and offer resulting recommendations to the government based on their findings.

“This strikes us as an area where fleets might especially want to seek representation.”

The private parking consultation is open until 5th September 2025.