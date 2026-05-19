AI growth must be handled with care and education – Geotab Connect Europe

AI has reached the point of solving mathematical problems that humans cannot answer.

At the Geotab Connect Europe conference, Neil Cawse (pictured, centre), CEO and founder of Geotab and Dr Luc Julia (pictured, right), co-creator of Siri and former chief science officer of the Renault Group, spoke about how the growth of AI should be handled.

AI has reached the point of solving mathematical problems that humans cannot answer, Cawse explained, which means that it is able to solve something through its own information, rather than just drawing on information that is available online already.

However, both Julia and Cawse agreed that AI should not be treated as human.

Julia said: “AI has been trained on what humans do, but we need to be careful that we do not see them as humans.”

Cawse said that he would rather be on the inside, seeing what is happening with AI, than on the outside observing.

He added that “you cannot control [something] smarter than you,” and added that there are questions about emotions and autonomy with AI that should make people lead with caution over the next five to 10 years.

Julia added that it is important to understand AI, so training and education are the most important factors for it to be implemented effectively.

Both Julia and Cawse agreed that AI does not do anything by itself, and instead is always reacting.

Julia ended by explaining that there needs to be a certain level of personal responsibility.