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AI is key where fleet managers struggle to process excess data – AFP 2026 conference

AI does not mean that fleet managers will become less valuable.

Milly Standing

13 May 2026

Technology & Telematics

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AFP conference

James Pestell, member of the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) said at the AFP Conference today (13th May 2026) that the issue for fleets is that there is too much data to process.

He explained that there are too many systems, and this is where artificial intelligence (AI) can come into use.

Pestell said that AI does not mean that fleet managers will become less valuable; in fact, they can become more capable if they use AI effectively.

AI can also be used to support fleet managers in making decisions in their fleets, such as choosing which vehicles to help decarbonise and make sense of the high level of data provided by fleet telematics systems.

Stewart Miles from Nexus said that AI can support in making operations more efficient, he added that AI is embedded in their systems now.

Miles explained that it is not enough just to have AI in their companies, but also how they are using it in businesses.

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