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AI safety cameras could cause influx of fines, FleetCheck warns

Peter Golding warned that the cameras are significantly more effective in prosecuting speeding and phone use.

Dylan Robertson

8 June 2026

Fleet Operations & Compliance

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AI safety cameras

Fleet software provider FleetCheck has warned that fleets should be aware of artificial intelligence (AI) safety cameras, which are being rolled out by police forces around the country.

Peter Golding, CEO at FleetCheck, warned that the cameras are significantly more effective in prosecuting speeding, as well as mobile phone use.

He said that fleets should make their drivers aware of the cameras to avoid an influx of fines, which would add significantly to a fleet manager’s workload.

FleetCheck said that AI safety cameras led to the prosecution of 2,200 drivers for mobile phone and seatbelt offences in four weeks, on a single stretch of road in Sussex.

Golding said: “Safety camera technology has improved over the years but this new generation of technology does appear to be a step forward, especially when it comes to not just speeding but harder-to-detect offences such as mobile phone use.

“We welcome any development that improves road safety and believe that all fleets should do the same but it is sensible to ensure that drivers are aware of the much higher risk that now exists of being caught. 

“An employee who thought it was safe to quickly pick up their phone on a straight stretch of road to check their e-mail was always taking a huge risk in terms of practical safety, but they are now also much more likely to receive six driving licence penalty points and a £200 fine.

“Nearly three million driving offences were committed in the UK in 2024, which was 9% up on the previous year and the highest on record, resulting in something like 15,000 points being issued every day.

“The fact is that fleet drivers who commit offences are ever more likely to get caught and this is creating an ever higher administrative burden for those involved in running fleets, as we know from our software user base.

“Just processing physical paperwork and digital documents is hugely time consuming.

“The best way to contain this problem is at source, with a low degree of tolerance for company car and van drivers who are caught.

“Ensuring they are aware of the effectiveness of the latest cameras, as well as how dimly you, as their employer, views issues such as mobile phone use behind the wheel, is not only the right move from an ethical and risk management point of view but can help to reduce a simply unnecessary managerial task.”

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