AI safety tech cuts crash rates for fleets by 37% in six months, Samsara finds
Almost 30,000 people (29,918) were killed or seriously injured on Britain’s roads in 2025.
Fleets using AI-powered safety technology have reduced crash rates by 37% within six months, according to research from Samsara, with reductions reaching 73% after 30 months.
Samsara’s Fleet Safety Report analysed more than 2,600 medium-to-large fleets worldwide using its technology, and was released for Road Safety Week (15th to 21st November).
Fleets using the company’s full AI safety solution, combining dual-facing AI dash cameras, in-cab alerts and driver coaching, recorded sustained improvements in driver behaviour and road safety.
Over 30 months, mobile-phone use fell by 96%, speeding declined by 23% and harsh driving events decreased by 69%.
For Road Safety Week, figures show that 29,918 people were killed or seriously injured on Britain’s roads in 2025, 3% above the average recorded between 2022 and 2024.
The number of children under 16 killed or seriously injured also increased by 3% to 2,432.
Speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt, mobile-phone use and drink or drug driving were linked to nearly two-thirds of fatal collisions.
Kingsley Hughes-Morgan at Samsara said: “Behind every one of those figures is a journey that didn’t end the way it should have.