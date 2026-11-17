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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ai-safety-tech-cuts-crash-rates-for-fleets-by-37-in-six-months-samsara-finds/

Fleets using AI-powered safety technology have reduced crash rates by 37% within six months, according to research from Samsara, with reductions reaching 73% after 30 months.

Samsara’s Fleet Safety Report analysed more than 2,600 medium-to-large fleets worldwide using its technology, and was released for Road Safety Week (15th to 21st November).

Fleets using the company’s full AI safety solution, combining dual-facing AI dash cameras, in-cab alerts and driver coaching, recorded sustained improvements in driver behaviour and road safety.

Over 30 months, mobile-phone use fell by 96%, speeding declined by 23% and harsh driving events decreased by 69%.

For Road Safety Week, figures show that 29,918 people were killed or seriously injured on Britain’s roads in 2025, 3% above the average recorded between 2022 and 2024.

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The number of children under 16 killed or seriously injured also increased by 3% to 2,432.

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Speeding, failure to wear a seatbelt, mobile-phone use and drink or drug driving were linked to nearly two-thirds of fatal collisions.

Kingsley Hughes-Morgan at Samsara said: “Behind every one of those figures is a journey that didn’t end the way it should have.