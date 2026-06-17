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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/aion-appoints-jumptech-to-simplify-electric-vehicle-ownership/

AION has appointed JumpTech to provide customers with home charging installation solutions, aiming to simplify electric vehicle (EV) ownership and fulfil AION’s ‘Effortless Electrification’ promise.

By choosing not to be affiliated with a specific charge point provider or energy company, AION said it is allowing its customers to maintain autonomy over their home charging decisions, giving them the freedom of choice to find a charger and energy supplier best suited to their lifestyle and budget.

JumpTech’s software is designed to streamline the process of installing an EV home charger by connecting AION customers with charge point manufacturers, energy providers and installers who coordinate customer contact, survey and installation via a single platform.

AION said that for its retailers, the JumpTech partnership presents an opportunity to close more EV sales by reducing the friction around home charging decisions.

JumpTech connects the retailers’ Lead Management Systems and Dealer Management Systems to approved charging and energy partners, so that every charging enquiry becomes a sales opportunity.

JumpTech then automatically updates the retailer at key milestones in the customer’s installation journey, to give them a chance to re-engage and keep that customer moving along the sales funnel.

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Phil Nunn (pictured, centre), founder and CEO at JumpTech, said: “Many first-time EV buyers find the process of installing a home charger overwhelmingly complicated.

“They are either forced to navigate a confusing web of hardware choices alone, or given no choice at all, with a single charger option.