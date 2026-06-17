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AION appoints JumpTech to simplify electric vehicle ownership

AION said it is allowing its customers to maintain autonomy over their home charging decisions.

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AION has appointed JumpTech to provide customers with home charging installation solutions, aiming to simplify electric vehicle (EV) ownership and fulfil AION’s ‘Effortless Electrification’ promise.

By choosing not to be affiliated with a specific charge point provider or energy company, AION said it is allowing its customers to maintain autonomy over their home charging decisions, giving them the freedom of choice to find a charger and energy supplier best suited to their lifestyle and budget.

JumpTech’s software is designed to streamline the process of installing an EV home charger by connecting AION customers with charge point manufacturers, energy providers and installers who coordinate customer contact, survey and installation via a single platform.

AION said that for its retailers, the JumpTech partnership presents an opportunity to close more EV sales by reducing the friction around home charging decisions.

JumpTech connects the retailers’ Lead Management Systems and Dealer Management Systems to approved charging and energy partners, so that every charging enquiry becomes a sales opportunity.

JumpTech then automatically updates the retailer at key milestones in the customer’s installation journey, to give them a chance to re-engage and keep that customer moving along the sales funnel.

Phil Nunn (pictured, centre), founder and CEO at JumpTech, said: “Many first-time EV buyers find the process of installing a home charger overwhelmingly complicated.

“They are either forced to navigate a confusing web of hardware choices alone, or given no choice at all, with a single charger option.

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“We simplify the entire process by connecting the approved installer directly to the customer to replace doubt with clarity.

“Working side-by-side with AION and its retail network, we are making the switch to the AION V seamless, supportive and as easy as it should be.”

Alex Key (pictured, left), marketing director at AION Auto UK, added: “This JumpTech partnership makes ‘effortless electrification’ a reality from the very start of a customer’s EV journey, eliminating the barriers and making the switch to an EV a hassle-free process.

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“Their home charging enquiry to the retailer is cascaded down to all the relevant parties who then contact the customer in a coordinated effort to streamline the process and remove considerable admin time for the customer.

“At the same time, we’re removing the hassle of that aspect of a sale from our retail partner, so they can focus on what they do best.

“It’s one part of a package of confidence-inspiring initiatives – alongside our AION Great 8 proposition – that exemplifies our mission to drive the new standard and build trust with customers.”

The first wave of AION retailers are introducing the AION V all-electric family SUV to customers.

Every AION V will include the ‘AION Great 8’ ownership proposition as standard, which provides eight years of support across the vehicle’s warranty, servicing, roadside assistance and MOT.

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