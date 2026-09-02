AION, GEELY, Leapmotor achieve max rating under Euro NCAP regulations

“Euro NCAP continues to offer even more insights on the safety performance of new cars.
“Consumers should remember however that an important part of the safety journey is the drive – don’t forget to try before you buy!”
AION UT scored 66% for Safe Driving, 74% for Crash Avoidance, 91% for Crash Protection, and 88% for Post Crash Safety.
Euro NCAP experts pointed out that the UT relies too heavily on the centre screen for key driving controls.
It dropped points for its road-based speed limit recognition system, which achieved a 68% accuracy rate, and the lack of a child presence detection system that issues a warning if a child has been left in the car.
The AION UT has all the latest crash avoidance systems – and, except for the frontal monitoring in relation to a car and motorcyclist crossing a junction, these systems perform well across all test scenarios.
GEELY E2 recieved 79% for Safe Driving, 72% for Crash Avoidance, 86% for Crash Protection, and 95% for Post Crash Safety.
Good use is made of physical controls for key driving controls commands and for the car’s infotainment system with a total score of 80%.
Standard direct Child Presence Detection (CPD) earned the EX2 extra marks.
However, the GEELY’s automatic emergency braking system (AEB) was inconsistent, performing well in certain scenarios yet dropping points in others.
The EX2 dropped points after failing to adequately protect the driver’s legs in a front offset crash simulation, but otherwise its physical protection scores were good.
Euro NCAP’s testers noted that the seatbelt for the 10-year-old child partially slipped off the shoulder.
Leapmotor B05 scored 66% in Safe Driving, 77% in Crash Avoidance, 92% in Crash Protection, and 89% in Post Crash Safety.
While it does have a Child Presence Detection system, the B05 lacks an adaptive restraint system for different occupant statures.
It also does not recognise when the front seat passenger is seated in an unsafe position, such as with feet on the dashboard.
Its controls for comfort and infotainment would benefit from greater use of physical switches, too, according to Euro NCAP.
The car’s AEB performance was exceptional in high-speed and junction scenarios, complemented by a near-perfect lane departure prevention system.
In crash testing, the B05 scored maximum points in both side barrier and side pole impacts, with its centre airbag ensuring full protection against occupant head contact.
Pelvis and femur protection for vulnerable road users scored 100%.
Euro NCAP also released additional results assessed under 2025 protocols including for the Kia K4 (four stars / five stars with Safety Pack) first tested by ANCAP with additional testing updates carried out in Europe, and the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabrio (5 stars) a variant of the coupé tested last year.
First tested by Australasian NCAP in 2025, the Kia K4’s ratings are, with some additional testing, also supported by Euro NCAP.
The K4 produced consistently solid results, earning five stars when equipped with Kia’s optional Safety Pack, and four stars without.
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabrio was tested in coupé format last year according to Euro NCAP’s 2025 protocols and the scores carry across to the CLE cabriolet variant.
The four-seat soft-top also achieved a five-star result.