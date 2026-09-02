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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/aion-geely-leapmotor-achieve-max-rating-under-euro-ncap-regulations/

Euro NCAP has tested the AION UT, GEELY E2 and Leapmotor B05 under its latest protocols.

These three new entries from Chinese brands have all achieved the maximum five-star rating.

Chinese models are increasingly popular with European consumers, accounting for 7% of all EU new car sales, and nearly 10% in the UK, last year.

Since 2021, in response to consumer trends, the number of Chinese cars assessed by Euro NCAP for safety has risen nearly tenfold.

Dr Aled Williams, programme director at Euro NCAP, said: “Automotive safety across Chinese vehicles has evolved dramatically since Euro NCAP tested its first Chinese-manufactured car, in 2010.

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“There is still some way to go, but today’s results clearly demonstrate that Chinese carmakers are still working hard to match the high standards expected by European consumers.

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“It would be preferable for European brand CUPRA to offer active technologies as standard, but a safety pack is a compromise.

“By actively embracing Euro NCAP’s rigorous targets particularly this year, carmakers are showing they want to deliver safer vehicles for everyone on Europe’s roads.