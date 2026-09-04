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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/aion-launches-zero-deposit-finance-offer-for-v-suv/

AION has launched a zero-deposit, 0% APR finance offer for its V electric SUV as part of a range of September PCP deals.

The AION V is available from £449 per month with no customer deposit and 0% finance, while customers paying a £2,199 deposit can reduce monthly payments to £399.

Available through AION Financial Services, the offers apply during September to the electric family SUV, which is priced from £36,450 OTR.

Jon Wakefield, managing director at AION Auto UK, said: “The AION V is designed to challenge expectations of what an electric SUV should deliver.

“This September, we’re taking that proposition one step further. From just £399 a month, we’re making the AION V even more accessible, while continuing to do things differently – driving a new standard for electric SUV value and customer experience in the UK.”

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The AION V offers a range of up to 317 miles, while rapid charging from 30% to 80% takes 18 minutes.

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Standard equipment includes a full-length panoramic roof, 14.6-inch touchscreen, multi-shade ambient lighting, electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, heated reclining rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

An optional Premium Pack costs an additional £20 per month on PCP and adds leather seating, massage front seats, a 6.6-litre AION CoolHot Box and rear seatback tray table.