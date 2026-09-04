AION launches zero-deposit finance offer for V SUV
Jon Wakefield said: “The AION V is designed to challenge expectations of what an electric SUV should deliver."
AION has launched a zero-deposit, 0% APR finance offer for its V electric SUV as part of a range of September PCP deals.
The AION V is available from £449 per month with no customer deposit and 0% finance, while customers paying a £2,199 deposit can reduce monthly payments to £399.
Available through AION Financial Services, the offers apply during September to the electric family SUV, which is priced from £36,450 OTR.
Jon Wakefield, managing director at AION Auto UK, said: “The AION V is designed to challenge expectations of what an electric SUV should deliver.
“This September, we’re taking that proposition one step further. From just £399 a month, we’re making the AION V even more accessible, while continuing to do things differently – driving a new standard for electric SUV value and customer experience in the UK.”
The AION V offers a range of up to 317 miles, while rapid charging from 30% to 80% takes 18 minutes.
Standard equipment includes a full-length panoramic roof, 14.6-inch touchscreen, multi-shade ambient lighting, electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, heated reclining rear seats and a heated steering wheel.
An optional Premium Pack costs an additional £20 per month on PCP and adds leather seating, massage front seats, a 6.6-litre AION CoolHot Box and rear seatback tray table.