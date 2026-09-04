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AION launches zero-deposit finance offer for V SUV

Jon Wakefield said: “The AION V is designed to challenge expectations of what an electric SUV should deliver."

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AION launches zero-deposit finance offer for V SUV
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AION has launched a zero-deposit, 0% APR finance offer for its V electric SUV as part of a range of September PCP deals.

The AION V is available from £449 per month with no customer deposit and 0% finance, while customers paying a £2,199 deposit can reduce monthly payments to £399.

Available through AION Financial Services, the offers apply during September to the electric family SUV, which is priced from £36,450 OTR.

Jon Wakefield, managing director at AION Auto UK, said: “The AION V is designed to challenge expectations of what an electric SUV should deliver.

“This September, we’re taking that proposition one step further. From just £399 a month, we’re making the AION V even more accessible, while continuing to do things differently – driving a new standard for electric SUV value and customer experience in the UK.”

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The AION V offers a range of up to 317 miles, while rapid charging from 30% to 80% takes 18 minutes.

Standard equipment includes a full-length panoramic roof, 14.6-inch touchscreen, multi-shade ambient lighting, electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats, heated reclining rear seats and a heated steering wheel.

An optional Premium Pack costs an additional £20 per month on PCP and adds leather seating, massage front seats, a 6.6-litre AION CoolHot Box and rear seatback tray table.

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The manufacturer’s Great 8 Promise provides eight years of warranty, servicing, MOTs and roadside assistance.

The package is attached to the vehicle’s VIN rather than its owner and applies to vehicles that are privately purchased, leased or operated as part of a fleet.

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AION is also developing its UK retail and aftersales network, with servicing, maintenance and repairs available through its partnership with the AA, including accredited workshops and more than 100 mobile service technicians.

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The manufacturer will expand its UK range this month with the launch of the AION UT, which will be priced from £28,950.

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