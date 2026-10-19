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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/aion-partners-with-crg-to-reduce-vehicle-downtime/

AION has partnered with Collision Repair Group (CRG) Diagnostics to reduce vehicle downtime, while ensuring vehicles are calibrated post repair using manufacturer diagnostic software to bolster support to AION owners across the UK.

CRG Diagnostics will provide diagnostic and technical support for AION vehicles across the UK.

The support will include manufacturer-level diagnostics, component coding and programming support, ADAS support and calibration, and pre- and post-repair diagnostic scans.

As a provider of mobile ADAS calibration, coding and diagnostic solutions for automotive clients, CRG Diagnostics will assist AION in overcoming common challenges faced by the body repair sector.

It joins the brand’s fully stocked UK-based parts centre that provides guaranteed nationwide next-day delivery.

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Ben Hurford, aftersales director at AION Auto UK, said: “Working with CRG Diagnostics further compliments the UK-specific repair methods we have developed in partnership with Thatcham Research, now available on their e-Scribe platform, alongside our focus on ensuring the right parts are available when they are needed.

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“Together, these solutions are designed to remove unnecessary delays from the repair process and reduce vehicle downtime.

“Ultimately, it is about making the repair journey as straightforward and efficient as possible for our repair partners, while helping us deliver the optimum experience our customers expect from AION.”