ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/aion-unveils-ut-cross-and-gs7-models/

The AION UT Cross and GS7 (pictured) models have been unveiled at the 2026 Paris Motor Show ahead of their arrival in the UK next year.

The electric UT Cross combines SUV-style with B-segment handling, while the GS7 takes AION into the hybrid powertrain arena for the first time in the UK.

Created at the company’s Milan Design Centre, the UT Cross rides 20mm higher than the regular UT supermini and features matt black wheel arch and lower body protective trim, a ‘floating’ roof with practical black roof rails, and signature lighting.

The car also features 225 mm tyres and a unique alloy wheel design, with a 440-litre boot and a larger cabin for both front and rear passengers.

The UT Cross shares the same 204PS powertrain and 60kW battery as the UT hatchback and includes a standard heat pump and heated steering wheel, features more akin with larger cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further details, including UK pricing and specification, will be announced ahead of the car’s UK launch in early 2027.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Alongside the UT Cross, the AION GS7 made its European debut in Paris.

Already on sale in several markets across South America and Central Asia, this five-seat SUV is set to reach the UK in 2027, with plans for both hybrid and plug-in hybrid power in what will be AION’s first expansion outside of full EV powertrains.