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AION UT pricing confirmed

The UT will make its public debut at the British Motor Show in Farnborough from 21st to 23rd August alongside the AION V SUV.

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The AION UT electric supermini will cost £28,950 when order books open in September.

The UT will make its public debut at the British Motor Show in Farnborough from 21st to 23rd August alongside the AION V SUV.

Jon Wakefield, managing director at AION Auto UK, said: “The AION UT is a supermini with class-leading performance, quality, space and premium features, continuing AION’s work in helping customers see things differently.

He added: “Not only does the UT have an impressive list of standard kit, but it also includes equipment that isn’t available on competitor models. And with the AION Great 8 Promise included with every car, it exemplifies how we’re setting a new standard in the market.”

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