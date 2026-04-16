AION V electric SUV awarded group 32 insurance rating by Thatcham research

AION said the AION V is a C-segment battery electric vehicle with a spacious interior, convenience features, and high-quality range and rapid charging times.

The AION V electric family SUV has been awarded a group 32 insurance rating after collaboration with Thatcham Research to optimise the car and its supporting ecosystem ahead of its launch later this month.

AION said the AION V is a C-segment battery electric vehicle with a spacious interior, convenience features, and high-quality range and rapid charging times.

Thatcham Research’s insurance ratings assess vehicle risk to ensure data is available to enable accurate underwriting decisions.

These ratings are based on damage and repair costs, performance, safety, and security features.

Ben Hurford, aftersales director at AION Auto UK, said: “From the earliest days of planning our market entry, we focused on optimising all aspects of our commercial and operational processes and, crucially, the readiness of the AION V itself for the UK market.

“The team began working with Thatcham Research in mid-2025 on a very diligent and robust project that – with this rating – has achieved a key goal for us ahead of our launch.”

Part of the collaboration with Thatcham Research involved engagement with AION R&D and manufacturing teams in China to optimise the vehicle’s damage and repair performance for the UK market.

In addition, AION said it is working in close collaboration with UK bodyshops and vehicle repair organisations.

Aside from the product itself, all AION Vs will be backed by an aftersales programme, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

This is intended to give customers long-term peace of mind, while providing the brand’s retail partners and the bodyshop sector with rapid access to parts, and enabling an efficient and cost-effective repair process that minimises costs to insurers.

Ben Townsend, head of automotive at Thatcham Research, said: “Our work to adapt the AION V for the UK market led to important design changes that will reduce likely damage in the event of a collision.

“As a result, repair times after an accident are expected to be cut by around 50%.

“This was made possible through open discussions, strong access to technical teams, and a willingness to act on our recommendations.

“We’re keen to apply this approach to future models to achieve even better results.”

AION Auto UK’s collaboration with Thatcham Research will continue as the brand prepares to introduce seven models to the UK by 2030.

Following the imminent launch of the AION V, the AION UT small electric hatchback will arrive later this year, and a large PHEV SUV by the end of next year.

AION V pricing will be released shortly, with the first retailers opening their doors during the second quarter of 2026.