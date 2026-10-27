Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
Fleet Operations & Compliance

Albion Fine Foods reduces claims costs by 74% with Webfleet and Prolius

Webfleet's cold chain solution is allowing it to monitor temperature data, while the Prolius integration allows it to identify exceptions.

2 min read
Share
Webfleet Prolius
ADVERTISEMENT

Albion Fine Foods has reduced its average claims cost per vehicle by 74%, after onboarding a fleet management solution from Webfleet, combined with a Prolius integration.

Webfleet’s cold chain solution is allowing it to monitor temperature data, while the Prolius integration allows it to identify exceptions, such as unroadworthy vehicles being driven.

The cold chain solution provides a digital audit trail for temperature-controlled deliveries.

Incidents can be managed through Prolius, with Webfleet data showing the vehicle’s location.

Back office teams can now access vehicle data, including tachograph downloads, through a single interface.

ADVERTISEMENT

Albion Fine Foods operates a fleet of 90 vans and 45 HGVs, which deliver fresh, chilled, and frozen produce.

An integrated MANTIS camera system, and FLEETiQ reporting from Vtec Solutions have also been onboarded, providing evidence of incidents and improving insight into driver behaviour.

Richard Stenson, director at Prolius, said: “By connecting Prolius workflows with Webfleet vehicle data, Albion can see the issues that need attention faster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gavin Grant, transport manager at Albion Fine Foods, said: “Cold chain visibility is hugely important for us. Previously, we were reliant on vehicle printouts, and often only knew there was an issue when the driver tried to print the data and nothing came out.

“With Webfleet, the information is there in real time. We can see when a vehicle left, where it’s been and what the temperature was throughout the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If there’s a problem, it’s flagged straight away so we can contact the driver and deal with it immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If a customer needs information from a previous delivery, we can go into Webfleet and pull the temperature history for that vehicle.

“It makes everyone’s life easier because the data is there whenever we need it.

“Our main reason for using cameras is to show exactly what happened when an incident occurs. When you’re operating in busy areas such as London every night, this evidence can be vital.”

Lauren Moffat, national account manager at Vtec Solutions, said: “Albion Fine Foods needed a system that could support the day-to-day demands of its fleet, from temperature-controlled deliveries and HGV compliance to driver behaviour and camera evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By combining Webfleet with FLEETiQ reporting, we are helping Gavin and his team turn fleet data into clearer insights to support compliance, safety and performance.”

Related