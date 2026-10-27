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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/albion-fine-foods-reduces-claims-costs-by-74-with-webfleet-and-prolius/

Albion Fine Foods has reduced its average claims cost per vehicle by 74%, after onboarding a fleet management solution from Webfleet, combined with a Prolius integration.

Webfleet’s cold chain solution is allowing it to monitor temperature data, while the Prolius integration allows it to identify exceptions, such as unroadworthy vehicles being driven.

The cold chain solution provides a digital audit trail for temperature-controlled deliveries.

Incidents can be managed through Prolius, with Webfleet data showing the vehicle’s location.

Back office teams can now access vehicle data, including tachograph downloads, through a single interface.

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Albion Fine Foods operates a fleet of 90 vans and 45 HGVs, which deliver fresh, chilled, and frozen produce.

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An integrated MANTIS camera system, and FLEETiQ reporting from Vtec Solutions have also been onboarded, providing evidence of incidents and improving insight into driver behaviour.

Richard Stenson, director at Prolius, said: “By connecting Prolius workflows with Webfleet vehicle data, Albion can see the issues that need attention faster.