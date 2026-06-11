Aldi expands EV charging at stores with Drax Electric Vehicles partnership

The supermarket has transitioned around 1,200 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at more than 250 stores across the UK over to Drax.

Aldi shoppers will soon be able to charge their electric cars while they pick up their groceries, following a partnership with EV charging infrastructure business Drax Electric Vehicles.

The supermarket has transitioned around 1,200 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at more than 250 stores across the UK over to Drax.

Charging facilities have been installed at more than 30 stores across the UK, including Aldi’s Diss store in Norfolk, alongside locations in Eastbourne, Durham and Yate near Bristol.

In addition to upgrading its existing charging network, Aldi will also install chargers at around 20 stores each year as part of its ongoing expansion plans.

All newly built Aldi stores will offer a mix of fast and rapid chargers, with two AC fast chargers supporting four bays up to 22kW and up to two DC rapid chargers supporting four bays up to 160kW at each site.

Charging will be priced at 40p per kWh for fast charging and 62p per kWh for rapid charging.

Customers can check availability, view charging costs and pay through the Charge Assist app, or use contactless card payment on the chargers, with no subscription.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We’re committed to making sustainable choices more accessible for our customers, and we know many are looking for affordable, reliable and convenient ways to charge their cars.

“By expanding EV charging at more of our stores, we’re helping to make that easier – and offering great-value charging while they shop.”

Adam Hall, energy services director at Drax Electric Vehicles, added: “Aldi’s expansion of EV charge points across its stores demonstrates how rapidly these amenities are becoming integral to the retail sector.

“Drax EVs is proud to have been chosen by Aldi to operate its charge point network and assist with the installation of further charging facilities.

“By acting now, Aldi is helping cut emissions and ensure its sites are well-equipped to service the needs of the growing community of EV drivers in the years to come.”