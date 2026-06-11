  
BV Masthead.png

FEATURING

BM Original
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe

Aldi expands EV charging at stores with Drax Electric Vehicles partnership

The supermarket has transitioned around 1,200 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at more than 250 stores across the UK over to Drax.

Milly Standing

11 June 2026

Commercial Vehicles & Vans

SHARE

Drax Aldi

Aldi shoppers will soon be able to charge their electric cars while they pick up their groceries, following a partnership with EV charging infrastructure business Drax Electric Vehicles.

The supermarket has transitioned around 1,200 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at more than 250 stores across the UK over to Drax.

Charging facilities have been installed at more than 30 stores across the UK, including Aldi’s Diss store in Norfolk, alongside locations in Eastbourne, Durham and Yate near Bristol.

In addition to upgrading its existing charging network, Aldi will also install chargers at around 20 stores each year as part of its ongoing expansion plans.

All newly built Aldi stores will offer a mix of fast and rapid chargers, with two AC fast chargers supporting four bays up to 22kW and up to two DC rapid chargers supporting four bays up to 160kW at each site.

Charging will be priced at 40p per kWh for fast charging and 62p per kWh for rapid charging.

Customers can check availability, view charging costs and pay through the Charge Assist app, or use contactless card payment on the chargers, with no subscription.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said: “We’re committed to making sustainable choices more accessible for our customers, and we know many are looking for affordable, reliable and convenient ways to charge their cars.

“By expanding EV charging at more of our stores, we’re helping to make that easier – and offering great-value charging while they shop.”

Adam Hall, energy services director at Drax Electric Vehicles, added: “Aldi’s expansion of EV charge points across its stores demonstrates how rapidly these amenities are becoming integral to the retail sector.

“Drax EVs is proud to have been chosen by Aldi to operate its charge point network and assist with the installation of further charging facilities.

“By acting now, Aldi is helping cut emissions and ensure its sites are well-equipped to service the needs of the growing community of EV drivers in the years to come.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE