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Alfa Romeo Junior Electrica eligible for £1,500 Electric Car Grant

The entire Junior Electrica range also gets a £1,500 Alfa Romeo EV grant, representing up to £3,000 saving for customers.

Milly Standing

28 May 2026

Fleet Management

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Alfa Romeo Junior Electrica

The Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica is now eligible for the Government Electric Car Grant (ECG), providing customers with an additional £1,500 saving on Elettrica, TI and Sport Speciale variants.

The entire Junior Electrica range, including Eletrica, TI, Sport Speciale and Veloce variant, also gets a £1,500 Alfa Romeo EV grant, representing up to £3,000 saving for customers.

With the Electric Car Grant applied, Junior Elettrica is available from £30,900 OTR.

The grant can also be combined with the Alfa Romeo EV Grant, worth £1,500 across the entire Junior Elettrica range, meaning that Elettrica, TI and Sport Speciale variants gets a £3,000 saving, and a £1,500 saving on Veloce.

Junior represents the style and sportiness of Alfa Romeo in the compact SUV segment, and is available with a choice of two electric powertrains.

Elettrica, TI and Sports Speciale variants feature a 156hp electric motor and up to 250 miles of range (WLTP) on a single charge.

Junior Veloce represents the Alfa Romeo in an electric vehicle with a 280hp electric motor, a Torsen limited-slip differential, a lowered suspension, and sportier steering geometry to deliver effective driving dynamics.

Customers can now request a 24-hour extended test drive of the Junior Elettrica to understand more about how electric driving feels.

Further backing its electric credentials, Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica has been awarded the distinguished Which? Eco Buy award recognising the efficiency, style, and entertaining drive of the all-electric compact SUV.

Backed up by rigorous research and testing, the Eco Buy badge highlights products with the smallest environmental impact.

Junior Elettrica was cited by Which? as being one of the most efficient EVs it has tested. It lauded the car for its “very impressive” energy use at just 3.76 miles per kWh.

Which? stated that all the models it tested were responsible for less than 47g CO2 (or equivalent greenhouse gases) produced per kilometre travelled and scored four stars or more in its electricity efficiency tests.

The award came alongside the launch of the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) calculator from Alfa Romeo which shows the difference in running costs between the powertrains.

Based on an annual mileage of 8,000 miles over two years of ownership, the Junior Elettrica Junior could save consumers £1,708.80 on the estimated running costs compared to the Junior Ibrida Junior.

A calculation based on average usage, mileage and fuel cost per litre for each vehicle states monthly running costs for Electtrica is calculated at £11.34, the equivalent to £0.02p per mile, compared to £82.54 or £0.12p per mile with the Ibrida.

Alfa Romeo offers the ability on its website for consumers to personalise the mileage, charging and fuel prices, financing payments and add further additional costs for a closer estimated reflection.

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