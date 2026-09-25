Alfa Romeo reveals Edizione Luna Rossa models

The special editions celebrate the brand’s partnership with the Luna Rossa sailing team.
UK sales of the four Edizione Luna Rossa cars will begin in December, with deliveries starting from early 2027.
All four models have red Alfa Romeo badges, a white, black, grey and red colour scheme that mirrors the team’s colours, and Luna Rossa emblems on the seats.
As standard, the Junior and Tonale are finished in grey, inspired by the team’s personal floatation devices, combined with a gloss black body kit.
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Black or white exterior paint is available optionally.
The cars also gain 3D Knit upholstery, which Alfa Romeo said offers a unique look and produces less waste during the production process.
On the Junior, 18-inch black wheels are standard-fit, while the Tonale has 20-inch black wheels.
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The Tonale Edizione Luna Rossa is available with the full range of powertrains, while the Junior is available as a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid.
On the Giulia and Stelvio, the 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine is the only powertrain available.
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The Giulia and Stelvio gain carbon fibre mirrors with a Luna Rossa logo, while the Giulia also receives a carbon fibre spoiler and side skirts.
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Both cars come as standard in white, but black and Etna Red are available optionally.
The interiors are trimmed with leather and ECONYL, which is made from recycled fishing nets.
Giulia and Stelvio Edizione Luna Rossa models come as standard with the Harman Kardon sound system.
19-inch and 21-inch dark wheels feature on the Giulia and Stelvio respectively.
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Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo and Maserati, said: “Alfa Romeo and Luna Rossa are two authentic expressions of Italian excellence, united by the same ambition to bring to the world the constant ability to innovate and a quest for performance that accepts no compromises.
“This partnership goes far beyond sport and is fueled by shared expertise, technology and vision, with the aim of continually pushing the limits.
“Today in Naples, on the way to the first America’s Cup held in Italy, this bond takes on an even stronger value and the new Edizione Luna Rossa is its most concrete expression, bringing to the road the pride and passion that make Made in Italy unique in the world.”
The latest models follow the Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa, of which 10 units were produced.