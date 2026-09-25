ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/alfa-romeo-reveals-edizione-luna-rossa-models/

Alfa Romeo has revealed Edizione Luna Rossa variants of its whole range, spanning the Junior, Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio.

The special editions celebrate the brand’s partnership with the Luna Rossa sailing team.

UK sales of the four Edizione Luna Rossa cars will begin in December, with deliveries starting from early 2027.

All four models have red Alfa Romeo badges, a white, black, grey and red colour scheme that mirrors the team’s colours, and Luna Rossa emblems on the seats.

As standard, the Junior and Tonale are finished in grey, inspired by the team’s personal floatation devices, combined with a gloss black body kit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black or white exterior paint is available optionally.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

The cars also gain 3D Knit upholstery, which Alfa Romeo said offers a unique look and produces less waste during the production process.

On the Junior, 18-inch black wheels are standard-fit, while the Tonale has 20-inch black wheels.