Alfa Romeo updates Tonale with minor tweaks

A 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine is the entry point to the range.

Alfa Romeo has updated the Tonale, giving the small SUV tweaks to its styling and specification.

A 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine is the entry point to the range, with a 48V mild hybrid system and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

It produces 175PS and Alfa Romeo said it was designed exclusively for the Tonale.

The range-topping Q4 Ibrida Plug-In model continues, with all wheel drive and a six-speed automatic gearbox, producing 270PS.

A three-dimensional concave grille, inspired by the 33 Stradale and GT 2000, has been added, along with lower air intakes intended to mirror those found on the Junior.

Additional alloy wheel designs in 19 and 20-inch sizes are now offered on the Tonale.

The interior now has additional trim choices, including ‘cannelloni’ ribbed weave seats finished in red leather and a rotary gear selector.

Leather and Alcantara seats feature eight-way electrical adjustment, lumbar support and heating in the front.

All Tonales come as standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are available, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Blind Spot Detection and automatic emergency braking.

Alfa Romeo has introduced three new metallic paint finishes to the Tonale: Brera Red, Monza Green and Ocra.

A contrasting black roof is available.