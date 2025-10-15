  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Alfa Romeo updates Tonale with minor tweaks

A 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine is the entry point to the range.

Dylan Robertson

15 October 2025

SHARE

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo has updated the Tonale, giving the small SUV tweaks to its styling and specification.

A 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine is the entry point to the range, with a 48V mild hybrid system and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

It produces 175PS and Alfa Romeo said it was designed exclusively for the Tonale.

The range-topping Q4 Ibrida Plug-In model continues, with all wheel drive and a six-speed automatic gearbox, producing 270PS.

A three-dimensional concave grille, inspired by the 33 Stradale and GT 2000, has been added, along with lower air intakes intended to mirror those found on the Junior.

Additional alloy wheel designs in 19 and 20-inch sizes are now offered on the Tonale.

The interior now has additional trim choices, including ‘cannelloni’ ribbed weave seats finished in red leather and a rotary gear selector.

Leather and Alcantara seats feature eight-way electrical adjustment, lumbar support and heating in the front.

All Tonales come as standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are available, including Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Blind Spot Detection and automatic emergency braking.

Alfa Romeo has introduced three new metallic paint finishes to the Tonale: Brera Red, Monza Green and Ocra.

A contrasting black roof is available.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE