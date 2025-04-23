All-new Lexus ES makes world debut with hybrid and electric powertrains

The all-new Lexus ES has made its global debut at Auto Shanghai, marking the start of the eighth generation of the luxury saloon. The model introduces full hybrid and battery electric powertrains for the first time and will go on sale in the UK and Europe from spring 2026.

Developed under the concept of an “Experience Elegant & Electrified Saloon”, the new ES blends luxury, technology and sustainability. Lexus has focused on enhancing ride quality, cabin comfort, connectivity and safety, supported by a new design direction called Clean Tech x Elegance. The saloon’s styling evolves the brand’s spindle design into a “spindle body” form, while the cabin prioritises space, minimalism and personalisation through ambient features such as Bamboo Layering and synthetic leather embossing.

The new ES introduces both self-charging hybrid and battery electric variants. The ES 300h and 350h hybrids feature a 2.5-litre engine and updated battery system, available in front and all-wheel drive. The electric ES 350e and 500e include Lexus’s DIRECT4 AWD system and offer up to 338bhp from new lightweight eAxles and a floor-mounted battery.

Built on a redesigned Lexus global architecture-K platform, the ES is larger in every dimension than its predecessor, offering greater interior space and improved driving dynamics. The updated suspension and chassis refinements deliver what Lexus calls the Lexus Driving Signature, ensuring high levels of comfort and control.

Interior innovations include the debut of Lexus’s Hidden Tech switches, which remain invisible until the car is switched on. A new 14-inch LexusConnect multimedia system and LexusLink+ app introduce enhanced navigation, EV route planning, and over-the-air updates.

On safety, the latest Lexus Safety System + suite now includes technologies such as Driver Emergency Response, Front Cross Traffic Alert and high-definition adaptive headlights. A new Driver Monitor can detect fatigue, distraction and phone use, intervening if necessary to bring the vehicle to a safe stop.

Further details on UK models, equipment and pricing will be announced closer to launch.