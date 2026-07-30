Allego to install up to 1,400 ultra-rapid EV chargers by 2030

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/allego-to-install-up-to-1400-ultra-rapid-ev-chargers-by-2030/

Allego has announced a €100m plan, which will see it install up to 1,400 ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the UK by 2030.

The expansion will be focused on high-traffic locations and densely populated urban areas.

London will be given particular priority.

Allego said that the UK represents one of Europe’s most significant growth opportunities in the EV charging sector, as the public network remains undersized in comparison with both EV demand, and other markets.

The company will partner with retail and hospitality businesses, and will finance, build, own and operate the chargers, paying the landowner a long-term lease.

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It has deployed this model with IKEA in Belgium, REWE in Germany and Burger King in France.

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Allego works with partners on joint marketing activity, aiming to increase visits, dwell time and commercial value.

The investment was backed by long-term infrastructure investor Meridiam.