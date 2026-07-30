Allego to install up to 1,400 ultra-rapid EV chargers by 2030

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/allego-to-install-up-to-1400-ultra-rapid-ev-chargers-by-2030/
Allego has announced a €100m plan, which will see it install up to 1,400 ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the UK by 2030.
The expansion will be focused on high-traffic locations and densely populated urban areas.
London will be given particular priority.
Allego said that the UK represents one of Europe’s most significant growth opportunities in the EV charging sector, as the public network remains undersized in comparison with both EV demand, and other markets.
The company will partner with retail and hospitality businesses, and will finance, build, own and operate the chargers, paying the landowner a long-term lease.
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It has deployed this model with IKEA in Belgium, REWE in Germany and Burger King in France.
Allego works with partners on joint marketing activity, aiming to increase visits, dwell time and commercial value.
The investment was backed by long-term infrastructure investor Meridiam.
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Steven Salo, executive officer at Allego, said: “This €100 million commitment reflects our confidence in the UK EV market.
“The UK is electrifying quickly, but to keep up with demand the charging network must expand at the same pace. There is a clear need for more reliable, ultra-fast charging infrastructure, particularly along motorways and around the capital.
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“We believe that the new Government will make the right policy decisions to help this market grow. With a supportive and stable policy and investment environment, the EV charging sector can deliver a significant economic growth opportunity for the UK while providing the infrastructure increasingly needed by drivers and businesses.
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“This investment marks a major step forward for Allego. It will give us the scale to compete in the top tier of the UK charging market and bring our experience of operating across Europe to many more British drivers.
“Retailers, hospitality businesses and landowners have an important role to play in the next phase of the UK’s charging rollout.
“Our model removes the cost and operational burden associated with installing charging infrastructure. At the same time, it can attract new customers, enhance the experience for existing visitors and provide our partners with a long-term revenue opportunity.
“We are looking for ambitious partners with high quality sites who want to join us in building the next generation of the UK’s ultra-fast charging network.”