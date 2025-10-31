  
bm poppy
Allianz fleet customers offered discounts on Samsara products

Samsara said that it wants to focus on proactive risk management, combining its AI and IoT technology with Allianz's insurance expertise.

Dylan Robertson

31 October 2025

Allianz and Samsara have deepened their strategic partnership to offer discounts on Samsara’s Connected Operations Platform and artificial intelligence (AI) dashcams.

Samsara said it wants to focus on proactive risk management, combining its AI and internet of things (IoT) technology with Allianz’s insurance expertise, giving fleets the tools to identify risks and address them before accidents can happen.

Vp Brandon Hire Station said that the Samsara platform has reduce accident-related costs by 40%.

Gerry Ross, head of commercial motor at Allianz UK, said: “By working closely with Samsara, we can leverage cutting-edge technology that provides real-time data and analytics.

“This helps our customers to proactively identify and mitigate risks, and benefit from enhanced safety, efficiency, and peace of mind.”

Samsara said the partnership represents a major milestone in how risks can be managed across UK fleets.

