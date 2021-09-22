Reading Time: 2 minutes

ALLIANZ Insurance has enhanced its Motor Fleet (15 or more vehicles) and Small Fleet (4-14 vehicles) products to provide cover for electric vehicles as well as a wide range of services to support customers as they electrify their fleets.

In addition to the standard benefits of an Allianz policy, the specialist EV cover includes third-party liability during charging, as well as damage cover for cables, connectors and electric wallboxes located at the insured’s premises or employee’s home (with the insured’s agreement).

With vehicle automation and connectivity increasing, Allianz has also future-proofed its wording and clarified some existing cover and limits.

The new proposition is supported by Allianz’s risk management partners, DriveTech, from the AA, and UK-based automotive tech specialists Lightfoot. DriveTech provides driver training, including an appreciation of regenerative braking, charging and EV safety. Meanwhile, Lightfoot uses connected tech to deliver real-time driver coaching, with an innovative smartphone app offering drivers rewards and prizes.

This can help to reduce fuel consumption and improve the battery range of electric vehicles, while also reducing CO2 emissions. Both partners also provide risk management services that are valuable to drivers and fleet managers alike.

As part of its sustainability commitments, Allianz will also look to use green parts wherever possible on non-safety critical items (with the insured’s permission) when repairing fleet vehicles. With more fleet customers receptive to choosing environmentally sustainable solutions, green parts can make a positive and practical environmental impact.

Recognising that many commercial motor customers will want to continue to support people in their local communities, cover that was provided for volunteering during lockdown will continue, either for the NHS or the distribution of food aid from a recognised Trust or Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN) charity.

Customers and brokers can continue to rely on Allianz’s outstanding claims service. This was recognised at the 2021 British Claims Awards, where Allianz was named Commercial Lines Insurer of the Year for making a number of fundamental improvements to its claims process to support customers.

Launched in April 2020, Allianz’s digital Claims Hub allows brokers to notify and track motor claims and upload supporting documentation. It also provides real-time updates as well as a live chat function. With one click, brokers can find out if a claim has been validated or if it requires further information; who has accepted liability and when; how the vehicle repairs are progressing from instruction to payment; whether a third-party claim has been settled, denied or redirected; and if recovery is being pursued.

Going beyond the traditional insurance offering, fleet customers can also access a wide range of services, including:

•discounted on-board cameras and telematics to help prove liability, control expenses and improve driver behaviour

•access to comprehensive breakdown packages, including insured and pay-on-use options, from the AA

•discounted Tracker stolen vehicle recovery products

Gerry Ross, head of commercial motor, Allianz Insurance said: “These are really exciting times for us as we continuously challenge ourselves to bring the latest solutions to our customers. We constantly review our motor proposition to ensure we remain at the forefront of the market, meeting and anticipating broker and customer needs.

“The inclusion of EV cover reflects the evolving priorities of our customers and the option to use green parts demonstrates our commitment to sustainability. Our expert underwriters, local branch network and excellent claims teams are committed to delivering a comprehensive offering that reflects the challenges and opportunities modern fleets are facing.”