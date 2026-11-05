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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/allstar-launches-ai-powered-fleet-intelligence-tool/

Allstar, a Corpay company, has launched Allstar Spark, an AI-powered fleet intelligence and automation offering designed to help fleets move faster from data to informed decisions.

Available first through Allstar Online, Allstar’s platform for managing accounts, cards, spend, invoices, reporting and controls, Allstar Spark aims to help customers turn fleet data into clear answers, timely signals and savings opportunities so that they can make faster, more informed decisions.

Allstar Spark is rolling out to eligible accounts throughout Q4 2026, at no additional charge until the end of the year.

The launch follows new independent research commissioned by Allstar which found that UK mid-market fleet decision makers spend an average of 4.27 hours each week personally downloading, checking, reconciling, analysing and reformatting fleet data, equivalent to almost six working weeks a year.

Respondents also work across an average of 3.35 separate systems, portals or spreadsheets to manage fleet fuel costs, EV charging costs and driver data.

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Once a fleet issue has been identified, the research found that businesses take an average of 4.53 days to move from identifying it to acting on it.

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Allstar Spark’s initial capabilities include Ask Spark, Anomaly Monitor, and Savings Monitor.

Ask Spark enables customers to ask questions about their fleet data, including fuel and public EV charging spend, transactions and trends, and receive clear AI-generated answers, summaries, tables and graphs.