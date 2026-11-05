Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/allstar-launches-ai-powered-fleet-intelligence-tool/
Allstar, a Corpay company, has launched Allstar Spark, an AI-powered fleet intelligence and automation offering designed to help fleets move faster from data to informed decisions.
Available first through Allstar Online, Allstar’s platform for managing accounts, cards, spend, invoices, reporting and controls, Allstar Spark aims to help customers turn fleet data into clear answers, timely signals and savings opportunities so that they can make faster, more informed decisions.
Allstar Spark is rolling out to eligible accounts throughout Q4 2026, at no additional charge until the end of the year.
The launch follows new independent research commissioned by Allstar which found that UK mid-market fleet decision makers spend an average of 4.27 hours each week personally downloading, checking, reconciling, analysing and reformatting fleet data, equivalent to almost six working weeks a year.
Respondents also work across an average of 3.35 separate systems, portals or spreadsheets to manage fleet fuel costs, EV charging costs and driver data.
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Once a fleet issue has been identified, the research found that businesses take an average of 4.53 days to move from identifying it to acting on it.
Allstar Spark’s initial capabilities include Ask Spark, Anomaly Monitor, and Savings Monitor.
Ask Spark enables customers to ask questions about their fleet data, including fuel and public EV charging spend, transactions and trends, and receive clear AI-generated answers, summaries, tables and graphs.
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The Anomaly Monitor uses AI-powered fleet intelligence to flag unusual fuel and public EV charging activity against a customer’s usual patterns, explains why it has been identified and aims to help customers decide what needs further review.
Savings Monitor highlights realistic eligible opportunities to reduce fuel and public EV charging costs, using AI-powered intelligence, by comparing a transaction with like-for-like, lower-cost alternatives nearby.
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The capabilities are designed to support fleet managers’ judgement, rather than replace it.
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Two-thirds (66%) of respondents said they would trust AI to handle simple, routine fleet tasks but want human control over anything significant.
A further 16% said they would welcome AI that flags issues and recommends actions, provided they approve the decisions.
Will Gill, chief product officer, international vehicle payments at Corpay, said: “Fleet managers already have enormous amounts of information available to them.
“The problem is that too much of their time is still spent finding it, bringing it together and working out what actually deserves their attention.
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“With Allstar Spark, we are starting to change that relationship.
“Rather than expecting the fleet manager to hunt through another report or dashboard, we want the technology to do more of the analytical work: helping answer questions, surfacing unusual activity and identifying opportunities that could otherwise be difficult to spot.”
He added: “The important point is that the fleet manager remains in control.
“AI should help people understand what is happening and make better-informed decisions more quickly.
“It should not remove their judgement from the process.
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“This is just the starting point for Allstar Spark and these first capabilities give us an intelligence layer that we can continue to develop as we learn more about how customers use it and where fleet intelligence can make the biggest difference.”
Allstar customer Laura Hastings of Servitech International Ltd, which operates a fleet of 80-90 vehicles, said: “Managing transport is only one part of my role, so I don’t want to spend time working through multiple screens or scrutinising facts and figures to find something that needs my attention.
“What I liked about Allstar Spark was how simple and user-friendly it was.
“Anomaly Monitor makes it much easier to check for anything unusual that I may need to look into or raise with the wider business.
“For me, that is the real value: helping surface the information that matters without adding more work to my day.”