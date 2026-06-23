Allstar launches EV charging network for LCV and HGV fleets
Fleets can access public and semi-private charging infrastructure through a single, integrated payment solution.
Allstar Commercial Charging Payment Network has been launched as an electric vehicle (EV) charging solution for light commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy goods vehicle (HGV) fleets.
Fleets can access public and semi-private charging infrastructure through a single, integrated payment solution.
Sites with pull-through bays, wide turning spaces and high-power charging have been specifically selected, to ensure suitability for LCV and HGV fleets.
Selected semi-private sites can be pre-booked to reduce queuing and operational disruption.
Public EV charging networks partnered with Allstar include Gridserve Electric Freightway, Fleete and InstaVolt.
Approved fleets will be provided with access to semi-private locations from Voltempo and First Charge.
All charging is accessed through a single Chargepass card, while payments are consolidated into a single HMRC-compliant invoice each month.
Allstar said that charging costs on the network are often lower than at standard public chargers.
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In the future, it will allow fleet managers to disable selected charging networks for drivers.
Tom Rowlands, managing director of global EV solutions at Corpay, including UK brand Allstar, said: “Commercial fleets do not just need access to charging but they need infrastructure that fits around the realities of running a fleet.
“For many operators, the choice has been between public charging infrastructure that is not designed for larger commercial vehicles, or the significant investment needed to build dedicated depot infrastructure.
“We are giving fleets another option: scalable charging access designed around operational requirements, without the cost and complexity of building and managing their own charging estate.”
Toby Poston, chief executive of the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA), said: “Our latest HGV Outlook report shows that infrastructure availability remains one of the most significant barriers to zero-emission HGV adoption.
“Operators consistently tell us they need greater certainty around charging availability, infrastructure investment and practical deployment pathways if they are to transition with confidence.
“Expanding access to suitable charging infrastructure will be an important part of supporting that journey.”