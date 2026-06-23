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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/allstar-launches-ev-charging-network-for-lcv-and-hgv-fleets/

Allstar Commercial Charging Payment Network has been launched as an electric vehicle (EV) charging solution for light commercial vehicle (LCV) and heavy goods vehicle (HGV) fleets.

Fleets can access public and semi-private charging infrastructure through a single, integrated payment solution.

Sites with pull-through bays, wide turning spaces and high-power charging have been specifically selected, to ensure suitability for LCV and HGV fleets.

Selected semi-private sites can be pre-booked to reduce queuing and operational disruption.

Public EV charging networks partnered with Allstar include Gridserve Electric Freightway, Fleete and InstaVolt.

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Approved fleets will be provided with access to semi-private locations from Voltempo and First Charge.

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All charging is accessed through a single Chargepass card, while payments are consolidated into a single HMRC-compliant invoice each month.

Allstar said that charging costs on the network are often lower than at standard public chargers.