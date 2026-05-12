Allye upgrades MAX300 battery storage system for depot electrification

The MAX300 was designed to allow operators to expand charging infrastructure without requiring immediate grid upgrades.

Allye Energy has upgraded its MAX300 battery energy storage system, increasing its charging capability to up to 400kW DC fast charging as fleet operators continue to face grid capacity constraints when electrifying depots.

The MAX300 was designed to allow operators to expand charging infrastructure without requiring immediate grid upgrades or lengthy connection delays.

Starting from £99,000, the system is also eligible for the Government’s Depot Charging Scheme, which closes to applications on 30th June 2026.

Allye said the MAX300 combines more than 300kWh of usable energy storage with the ability to deliver up to 400kW of DC charging from existing grid connections.

The unit can also operate as a mobile charging solution, remaining below the 3.5-tonne threshold required for towing on a standard licence.

Jonathan Carrier, founder and chief executive at Allye Energy, said: “The Depot Charging Scheme is a real opportunity for fleet operators, but only if the technology can actually solve the grid constraint problem.

“The MAX300 does that, at a price point that makes the economics work, in a package that also generates revenue when it isn’t charging.

“We handle the full integration and we can support operators through the application. For any fleet operator who needs to electrify and hasn’t found an infrastructure solution that works yet – this is it.”

According to Allye, the upgraded system is built around three in-house engineering developments, including an 800V battery architecture, a redesigned lightweight integrated chassis and a proprietary DC-to-DC charging system.

The business said the revised chassis design has reduced overall system weight by 380kg while maintaining towing stability and structural integrity.

Robert Carter, chief technology officer at Allye Energy, said: “A fleet operator shouldn’t have to wait months for a grid upgrade before they can charge their vehicles. The MAX300 means they don’t have to.

“Plug into an existing connection and you have up to 400kW of DC fast charging available immediately. Equally, you can recharge this system on-the-go from a public DC fast charger.

“The engineering behind that is genuinely complex – the experience for the operator is genuinely simple. With over 300kWh of storage, it keeps going long after competing systems have run out of energy.

“And when it isn’t charging vehicles, that same storage capacity is earning money from grid services. It is a fundamentally different proposition from anything else on the market.”

Allye said the system is designed to help address one of the main barriers facing depot electrification, where existing three-phase connections are often insufficient to support multiple high-powered chargers.

The company said the MAX300 stores and buffers energy throughout the day before delivering higher charging output on demand, reducing reliance on major grid upgrades and avoiding associated delays and infrastructure costs.

The unit is compatible with both CCS and NACS charging standards and supports charging voltages ranging from 200V to 1,000V.

When not charging vehicles, Allye said the system can also participate in grid services including frequency response and demand flexibility programmes, creating additional revenue opportunities for operators.