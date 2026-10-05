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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/almost-10-million-caz-fines-issued-since-2019-motoreasy-finds/

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request issued by MotorEasy found that almost 10 million Clean Air Zone (CAZ) fines have been issued since 2019.

9.6 million CAZ fines were issued in three cities alone: London, Bradford, and Portsmouth.

MotorEasy also found that more than 300,000 repeat offences were recorded across Sheffield, Portsmouth, and Birmingham.

It said that some drivers may be genuinely confused by CAZ rules, while others may be ignoring them deliberately.

Duncan McClure Fisher, CEO at Intelligent Motoring and founder of MotorEasy, said: “It’s really encouraging to see robust studies highlighting the positive health benefits of LEZs.

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“However, with eight emission zones currently operating in England, alongside schemes in Scotland, and each authority setting its own rules, it is easy for motorists to get caught out when travelling to a new city and face an unexpected fine.

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“With different demands placed on varying infrastructure across UK cities, it is sensible that emissions zones are operated at a regional level.

“However, there’s no doubt that the different CAZ rules do lead to confusion, with drivers often hit with a £120 fine before they’ve even parked.