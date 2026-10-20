Almost 100,000 privately owned EVs added to roads between Q1 and Q2 2026, AA finds

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/almost-100000-privately-owned-evs-added-to-roads-between-q1-and-q2-2026-aa-finds/

The AA’s analysis of the Department for Transport figures has revealed that almost 100,000 privately owned EVs were added to UK roads between Q1 and Q2 2026.

Figures for the four UK nations totalled 99,563.

Lower running costs for drivers who can charge at home, a narrowing price gap between used electric and petrol cars and high petrol and diesel prices are combining to strengthen the financial case for going electric, according to The AA.

The number of privately owned EVs increased by 99,676 between Q1 and Q2 2026, accounting for almost two thirds (65.2%) of the overall increase in electric cars during the quarter.

England recorded the largest increase in private EV ownership, with 85,573 added during the three months.

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A further 113 vehicles are recorded in the Government data as ‘region or county unknown’, taking the UK increase to 99,676.

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The surge in private ownership helped take the total number of electric cars registered to private and company owners to 2,016,968 at the end of June, up from 1,864,014 at the end of March.

Overall, 152,954 electric cars were added during the quarter, an increase of 8.2%.