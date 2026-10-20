Almost 100,000 privately owned EVs added to roads between Q1 and Q2 2026, AA finds

According to HMRC’s advisory rates, an electric car charged at home costs approximately 7p per mile in electricity, compared with 17p per mile for a petrol car with an engine between 1,401cc and 2,000cc.
For a driver covering 10,000 miles, The AA said this represents a potential saving of around £1,000 on the cost of powering the car compared with the petrol needed to cover the same distance.
The findings are supported by The AA’s latest EV Readiness Index, which found that home charging was 66% cheaper per mile than petrol during the third quarter of 2026.
EV drivers who charge at home are also currently getting the temporary 0% VAT rate on domestic electricity bills, which runs until April 2027.
The AA’s EV Readiness Index found comparable used electric cars were, on average, 1% more expensive than their petrol equivalents in Q3 2026.
Views of used EV listings on AA Cars jumped 49.6% in September compared with the same month last year and were 37% higher than in August.
Electric vehicles accounted for 9.3% of all listing views on AA Cars during September, compared with 4.6% in January.
The average advertised price of an EV viewed on AA Cars in September was £21,490, while the median was £18,830.
The Road Ahead with The AA podcast looked at the electric vehicle market and what drivers should consider when thinking about making the switch.
Hosted by Jack Cousens, The AA’s head of roads policy, the episode features Jamie Muir from AA Cars and Charlie Cook, founder of Rightcharge, discussing the falling cost of used EVs, charging and some of the best electric cars for drivers to consider.
Edmund King, president of The AA, said: “Excessive pump prices mean for many drivers, there has never been a better time to consider going electric.
“Used EVs are becoming more affordable, home charging can deliver significant savings and, with petrol around £96 to fill a typical tank and diesel around £110, the potential savings from going electric are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.
“For those who can charge at home, the sums can be compelling.
“Based on HMRC’s advisory rates, driving 10,000 miles in an EV charged at home could cost around £1,000 less than buying the petrol needed to cover the same distance in a medium-sized car.
“Home charging also currently benefits from the temporary 0% VAT rate on domestic electricity until April 2027.
“We’re now seeing more private drivers making that choice.
“Almost 100,000 privately owned EVs were added in just three months, accounting for almost two thirds of the overall increase in electric cars. This isn’t simply a company and fleet story.
“The price gap between comparable used electric and petrol cars has also narrowed considerably, giving drivers more choice at a range of budgets.
“Access to affordable charging remains crucial.
“Drivers who rely heavily on ultra-rapid public charging won’t necessarily see the same savings, so we need to make sure the benefits of going electric are available to as many drivers as possible.”
The AA said it is important for drivers to think about where they will charge before making the switch.
The AA’s EV Readiness Index found that ultra-rapid public charging was around 15% more expensive per mile than petrol during Q3 2026.
Drivers who can plug in at home, particularly those using cheaper overnight electricity tariffs, stand to make the biggest savings, The AA said.
Whether driving an electric, petrol or diesel car, The AA explained that motorists can also take simple steps to cut their running costs.
It said that smooth acceleration, looking ahead at traffic and avoiding unnecessary harsh braking can all help use less fuel or electricity.
Keeping tyres correctly inflated, taking unnecessary weight out of the car and planning journeys before setting off can also help drivers squeeze more miles from every litre or charge.