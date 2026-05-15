Almost all SME fleets anxious about fuel, charging payment admin – Allstar

45% said they have limited visibility on what their fleet is actually spending.

A survey conducted by Allstar has found that 97% of SME fleets are anxious about managing fuel and electric vehicle (EV) charging payments.

48% said they spend four to six hours a month on payment admin, while 45% said they have limited visibility on what their fleet is actually spending.

Allstar found that 89% of SMEs use more than one payment method or platform, with 12% using between four and ten.

It surveyed 300 SME owners and directors with fleets of between four and 20 vehicles.

Almost all (97%) of the respondents said managing payments reduces driver productivity.

The survey also found that payments are causing disruptions, with 49% reporting that it happens often at fuel pumps and 54% saying it happens often at EV chargers.

98% of the SME owners and directors surveyed by Allstar said that a single payment method, which works across fuel pumps and EV chargers, is important.

Paul Holland, managing director for UK/ANZ vehicle payments at Corpay, including UK brand Allstar, said: “Fragmented payment systems are creating a hidden but significant drag on SMB fleets.

“Paying for fuel or charging should be a simple task, but it has become a source of friction, inefficiencies and anxiety for businesses.

“For many smaller fleets, the priority now isn’t more tools or layers of management but being able to keep vehicles moving without disruption, understand exactly what they’re spending, and avoid unnecessary admin.

“It’s clear that many are using a mix of payment methods and platforms, and that is making that harder than it should be.

“It’s no wonder that a single, seamless way to pay across fuel types is becoming increasingly important – businesses need to improve day-to-day operations and have the confidence to plan ahead.”