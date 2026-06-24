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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/almost-half-of-ev-drivers-struggle-to-stick-to-speed-limits-ooono/

A survey conducted by OOONO found that almost half (47.5%) of electric vehicle (EV) drivers struggle to stick to speed limits.

Drivers said the lack of noise and instant torque of an EV make it easier to exceed speed limits without realising.

23% of all drivers, including those with internal combustion and hybrid cars, said that it is harder to maintain lower speed limits in EVs.

OOONO said this challenges the perception that EVs encourage more gentle driving.

The survey also found that 35.6% of drivers wrongly believe that speed cameras must be clearly visible and signposted, 15.5% think that they can avoid a penalty by slowing down before a camera, and almost 12% think there is a ‘10% plus 2mph’ rule for speeding.

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Mike Skyte, regional marketing manager at OOONO, said: “Most EVs can tell you where to charge. Very few can reliably tell you where the next speed camera or road hazard is.

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“The instant acceleration and near-silent driving experience of EVs can make speed harder to judge for some motorists.

“As EV adoption grows, technology that helps drivers stay aware of changing road conditions and speed enforcement can play an important role in improving safety and reducing fines.