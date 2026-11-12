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Maintenance & Safety

Almost one in seven tyres removed from fleet vehicles are illegal, finds i247

i247 Group warned that fleet compliance checks have slipped in recent years, particularly since Covid-19.

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According to data from i247 Group, almost one in seven (13.6%) of tyres removed from fleet vehicles over the past year have been illegal.

i247 Group warned that fleet compliance checks have slipped in recent years, particularly since Covid-19, as people are working from home and their vehicles are not being presented regularly in the workplace.

During a fleet vehicle pilot, which covered 200,000 tyre removals over a one-year period, an average of 74 illegal tyres were removed each day.

David Legg, director of propositions and partnerships at i247 Group, said: “Businesses are at risk of sleepwalking into serious tyre safety risks because simple maintenance checks are not happening.

“Fleet compliance checks have slipped, particularly since Covid, with more people working from home and not presenting their vehicles regularly in the workplace.”

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The findings were presented at an industry roundtable held by i247 Group at the end of Tyre Safety Month.

It was attended by senior representatives from Yokohama, the British Tyre Manufacturers’ Association, Halfords, Micheldever, the AA, Alphabet (GB), Wessex Fleet, and National Highways.

Attendees suggested that fleets should use a combination of driver education, routing checks, and telematics data to improve tyre safety.

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Graham Mitchell (pictured, second from right), CEO at Micheldever, said: “One of the key issues is that people generally don’t care enough about tyres, they expect somebody else to check them at MOT or service. 

“That creates a growing tyre risk because people are now running with a two- or three-year service interval on some vehicles.

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“Most people are still only taking odometer and basic information out of telematics. They’re not going to their telematics provider and asking, ‘What else is in there?’

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“The data’s in there, but people aren’t asking for it.”

In 2025, TyreSafe found that 201 people were killed of seriously injured in incidents related to defective tyres, up 19% from 2024, and up 28% from the five-year average.

Participants in the roundtable also warned of the implications of Euro 7’s implications on fleets, due to the introduction of tyre abrasion requirements, which are aiming to cut particulate emissions from tyres.

Carl Naylor (pictured, back left), managing director at Yokohama, said: “As well intentioned as this kind of regulation is, how Euro 7 is regulated and enforced is the big question.

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“Until we know the details, it’s very hard to determine what the impact is likely to be, or whether it will achieve the overall environmental objective.”

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