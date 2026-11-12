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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/almost-one-in-seven-tyres-removed-from-fleet-vehicles-are-illegal-finds-i247/

According to data from i247 Group, almost one in seven (13.6%) of tyres removed from fleet vehicles over the past year have been illegal.

i247 Group warned that fleet compliance checks have slipped in recent years, particularly since Covid-19, as people are working from home and their vehicles are not being presented regularly in the workplace.

During a fleet vehicle pilot, which covered 200,000 tyre removals over a one-year period, an average of 74 illegal tyres were removed each day.

David Legg, director of propositions and partnerships at i247 Group, said: “Businesses are at risk of sleepwalking into serious tyre safety risks because simple maintenance checks are not happening.

“Fleet compliance checks have slipped, particularly since Covid, with more people working from home and not presenting their vehicles regularly in the workplace.”

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The findings were presented at an industry roundtable held by i247 Group at the end of Tyre Safety Month.

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It was attended by senior representatives from Yokohama, the British Tyre Manufacturers’ Association, Halfords, Micheldever, the AA, Alphabet (GB), Wessex Fleet, and National Highways.

Attendees suggested that fleets should use a combination of driver education, routing checks, and telematics data to improve tyre safety.