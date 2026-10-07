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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/alphabet-appoints-regional-development-manager-for-south/

Alphabet (GB) has appointed a regional development manager for the South of England, as it aims to strengthen relationships with brokers.

Natalie Manson (pictured), who was previously a sales support specialist, has been appointed to the role.

In the role, she will be tasked with driving sustainable growth, by working closely with Alphabet’s brokers across the South of England.

Alphabet said that Manson will leverage her experience to address challenges such as cost pressures, vehicle electrification and changing customer expectations.

She will also develop solutions that create new business opportunities.

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Prior to joining Alphabet in 2015, Manson spent seven years in corporate sales and customer management at BMW.

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Manson said: “I’m delighted to step into the role of partner regional manager.

“Throughout my career, each experience has shaped my understanding of what great partnerships look like and the impact they can have when built on trust, shared goals, and mutual success.