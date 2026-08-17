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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/alphabet-appoints-tactical-sales-manager/

Fleet management and leasing firm Alphabet (GB) has appointed Harry Pearce (pictured) as tactical sales manager within its specialist sales area.

In his time as a regional development manager, Pearce worked closely with brokers to identify new sales opportunities.

The role aims to strengthen Alphabet’s relationship with its OEM and dealer partners, and contribute to BMW Group’s growth strategy.

Pearce began his new role on 3rd August.

He said: “I’m delighted to move into a tactical sales role, as it will enable me to expand on the strong foundations already built while operating as a regional development manager.

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“My primary focus will be to cultivate new partnerships, while enhancing existing relationships to position the tactical channel as a trusted, strategic supplier across all Alphabet business channels.”

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Alison Simmons, head of specialist sales at Alphabet (GB), said: “Harry has an innate ability to translate opportunities into tangible results.

“This, coupled with his existing network and trusted broker partnerships, positions him exceptionally well to both align and upscale Alphabet’s strategic and tactical sales activities for the purpose of delivering the best outcome for customers.”