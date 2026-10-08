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Leasing & Finance

Alphabet discusses changing market with brokers at Partner Forum

During the Partner Forum, Alphabet presented Geoff Cockerill, director of operations at Select Car Leasing, with the Spirit of Partnership Award.

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Alphabet Partner Forum
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Alphabet invited 40 of its brokers to its annual Partner Forum, which featured discussions of the changing market, networking, and three Q&A sessions.

During the Partner Forum, Alphabet presented Geoff Cockerill, director of operations at Select Car Leasing, with the Spirit of Partnership Award.

Select achieved the highest position on Alphabet’s balanced scorecard, which evaluates performance across metrics such as shared values.

The forum discussed the rapidly changing landscape of procurement and supply chains, and evaluated the successes and challenges across Alphabet’s broker network.

Richard Chadwick (pictured), head of indirect sales at Alphabet, opened the forum, before Paul Harkins, regional business manager, thanked brokers for their support.

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Graham Meers, head of the Business Partnership Programme (BPP) at Alphabet, presented on the evolution of cars, including BMW’s latest Neue Klasse range.

The Q&A sessions covered transparency, engagement with the BPP, and potential changes to fixed commissions.

Chadwick said: “Having a collaborative, democratic forum is the best way to address industry challenges and unlock new opportunities.

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“It gives our partners a true voice and fosters genuine buy-in.

“The feedback from attendees has been overwhelmingly positive. So many of our partners have praised the format of the event, which is always great to hear.

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“As a funder, we are genuinely interested in providing the best products and people services to help our partners deliver strong results.

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“When you explore strategies for building a stronger network, you improve collaboration, which helps drive the best outcomes for the customer.

“Long may that continue.”

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