ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/alphabet-discusses-changing-market-with-brokers-at-partner-forum/

Alphabet invited 40 of its brokers to its annual Partner Forum, which featured discussions of the changing market, networking, and three Q&A sessions.

During the Partner Forum, Alphabet presented Geoff Cockerill, director of operations at Select Car Leasing, with the Spirit of Partnership Award.

Select achieved the highest position on Alphabet’s balanced scorecard, which evaluates performance across metrics such as shared values.

The forum discussed the rapidly changing landscape of procurement and supply chains, and evaluated the successes and challenges across Alphabet’s broker network.

Richard Chadwick (pictured), head of indirect sales at Alphabet, opened the forum, before Paul Harkins, regional business manager, thanked brokers for their support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham Meers, head of the Business Partnership Programme (BPP) at Alphabet, presented on the evolution of cars, including BMW’s latest Neue Klasse range.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

The Q&A sessions covered transparency, engagement with the BPP, and potential changes to fixed commissions.

Chadwick said: “Having a collaborative, democratic forum is the best way to address industry challenges and unlock new opportunities.