Alphabet GB awarded EcoVadis Silver rating

The rating recognises Alphabet GB’s commitment to responsible business practices.

Alphabet GB has received a Silver rating from EcoVadis, placing it in the top 15% of more than 100,000 companies for sustainibility.

The rating recognises Alphabet GB’s commitment to responsible business practices, across the categories environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

EcoVadis specialises in improving the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of companies, with particular expertise in supply chains.

Analysis, methodology and questionnaires are tailored to the industry of each company it assesses.

Natasha Foley (pictured), ESG officer for Alphabet GB and BMW Financial Services GB, said: “To receive a silver medal on our first evaluation demonstrates the quality of our sustainable management systems and approach to sustainable topics.

“It’s a significant milestone, and serves as a motivator towards continuous improvement, while acknowledging team members’ achievements to inspire others to adopt similar practices.”

The award period is one year, at which point a follow-up evaluation will be conducted.

Alphabet GB aims to achieve an EcoVadis Gold rating in 2026.