Alphabet (GB) launches new digital quote and order tool for SMEs

Alphabet (GB) has launched Alphabet Motion, a new digital quote and order tool designed to give sole traders and small and medium-sized enterprises more flexibility and control when leasing vehicles. The platform enables users to configure cars, access offers, complete finance checks and place orders online without needing virtual or in-person sales consultations.
The self-service tool provides 24/7 access to vehicle specifications and lease deals across multiple brands. Business owners and fleet managers can filter vehicles by budget, create an account, and complete necessary credit and identity checks before submitting an order directly through the system.
Ian Turner, chief sales officer at Alphabet (GB), said: “We understand that time is a valuable commodity, so having the technology that enables customers to expedite the quote and ordering process with the backing of the BMW Group, offers an unrivalled experience.
“Customers expect a seamless, hassle-free journey, and to have the ability to self-serve at any time. Our business quote and order tool provides that flexibility, which alleviates many of the challenges associated with fleet management and company car leasing in the SME sector. It’s been meticulously developed with the customer in mind at every touchpoint, while still offering the same opportunity to consult with an Alphabet sales team member, if needed.”
Vicki Bovington, general manager of process management and quality at Alphabet (GB), added: “Our customers spoke, and we listened. The latest Alphabet quote and order tool has been built with customers’ needs at its core. We’ve invested in delivering a sophisticated, easy-to-use platform for this audience that puts the user in control and simplifies previously manual internal processes. It enables us to offer faster response times, personalised interactions and self-service options.”