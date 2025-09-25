Alphabet holds forum of retailers and brokers

The event was held at Crumplebury near Worcester and brought together 140 delegates.

Alphabet hosted its first Business Partnership Programme (BPP) and Partner Forum event on 17th September, bringing together retailers and brokers.

The event was held at Crumplebury near Worcester and brought together 140 delegates.

Leasing Options was awarded the 2025 Spirit of Partnership Award, recognising its performance and engagement.

At the event, head of indirect sales Richard Chadwick and dealer networks manager Louise L’Estrange presented Alphabet’s business proposition and renewed vision.

The firm also thanked retailers and brokers for their support, as volume and customer satisfaction through BMW for Business has increased over the past 14 months.

Consultancy and channel development manager Caroline Sandall-Mansergh gave a presentation on the state of the automotive industry, with insights into Government funding and regulation.

Craig White, head of sales at GB Vehicle Leasing, said: “This is our first Alphabet event we’ve attended, and I can honestly say that it exceeded our expectation.

“It provided a good insight in terms of what’s happening in the future and, more importantly, how both sides of the business work.

“Engagement is important to us, and the team at Alphabet engage well with us.

“It’s what makes it a good partnership.”

Guest presentations from artificial intelligence (AI) based fleet analytics manager RavenWare and Fleet Procure also featured.

Alphabet has adopted Fleet Procure’s StockManager vehicle procurement system to streamline its stock and ordering process.

The forum closed with a presentation from Ian Turner, chief sales officer at Alphabet.

Richard Chadwick, head of indirect sales at Alphabet, said: “It was great to have retailers and brokers in the same room for some of the day, as there are some common elements across both channels.

“The feedback has been very positive.

“While the customer touchpoint differs across our stakeholder group, we have one shared goal of delivering the best outcome for the customer, which was reflected throughout the day.

“Events like this take a lot of planning, so I am grateful to the venue, our marketing team, and all the speakers for their invaluable input to make the day a huge success,”