Alphabet retains FleetWise Trusted Brand Gold status for fifth consecutive year

The 100 Trusted Brands report is based on an independent survey of more than 300 UK fleet operators.

Alphabet (GB) has been awarded Trusted Brand Gold status by fleet analyst FleetWise, marking the fifth consecutive year the leasing and mobility provider has been recognised in the annual rankings.

The award forms part of FleetWise’s 2026 100 Trusted Brands report, which is based on an independent survey of more than 300 UK fleet operators.

The report uses 23 performance indicators to assess suppliers, with trust, brand awareness, quality and responsiveness among the factors considered.

Alphabet has featured in the report every year since it was launched in 2022.

Ian Turner, chief sales officer at Alphabet (GB), said: “Having trust in a brand is essential for building loyalty. Consumers and businesses alike, are cost-conscious and consistently chose brands that they know and can trust.

“We operate in a highly competitive marketplace where trust needs to be earned. And while the quality of products and services are significant, customers are looking for a positive end-to-end experience and the assurance that comes from working with a reputable brand like Alphabet.

“Therefore, to be independently recognised by FleetWise as a trusted brand for five consecutive years is the best form of validation that we can receive.

“It demonstrates that Alphabet team members are always striving to deliver the best outcomes for our customers, which serves as key differentiator when deciphering one brand from the next.”

Alphabet, which was founded in 1997 as part of BMW Group, provides fleet management, leasing and business mobility services to corporate customers.

The company manages a portfolio of more than 800,000 leased cars and light commercial vehicles worldwide and operates in 38 countries.

Its services include fleet funding, consulting, vehicle leasing, rental solutions and electric mobility products.