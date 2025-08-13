Alphabet warns most UK fleets are unprepared for emissions reporting requirements

A new study from business mobility provider Alphabet (GB) has found that many UK businesses remain ill-equipped to calculate, record and report their fleet emissions, despite increasing regulatory requirements.



The research, based on a survey of 202 fleet managers, revealed that 38% still use basic spreadsheets or paper to monitor emissions, while 8% admitted they do not calculate them at all.



Only 18% said their business has the tools needed for accurate reporting, and 12% confirmed there were no plans to invest in technology or software to improve the process.

Alphabet said the findings were “a wake-up call” for the fleet sector, warning that reporting obligations under the UK’s Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting framework are likely to extend beyond large companies to small and medium-sized enterprises.



Ian Turner (pictured), chief sales officer at Alphabet (GB), said: “A significant number have acknowledged their uncertainty about what actions they need to take, and when, and what carbon management tools are available to ensure they remain compliant with new legislation. Businesses should start planning now to identify what tools and processes they need.”

The survey also highlighted a lack of understanding among fleet managers, with 26% unable to identify the differences between Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, and 23% unaware of potential financial penalties for non-compliance.

Public sector respondents were the least familiar, with only 60% able to differentiate between the three scopes.

Caroline Sandall-Mansergh, consultancy and channel development manager at Alphabet (GB), said: “Fleet managers and business owners need to take the support available to better understand the complexities of emissions calculating, recording and reporting to ensure compliance and avoid the risk of costly penalties.”

On electric vehicle adoption, the research found that nearly a third of UK fleets operate with 25% or fewer EVs, while 11% have none.

Almost a third of managers believe it will take up to 10 years for mandatory fleet emissions reporting to result in lower carbon output from the automotive sector.

Sandall-Mansergh added: “The need for clear, actionable strategies to transition to greener fleets must take priority if we are to reduce UK vehicle carbon emissions in a timely and effective manner.”