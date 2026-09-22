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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/alpine-expands-personalisation-prepares-for-next-gen-a110/

Alpine is set to expand its Atelier Alpine personalisation programme to the A290 and A390 as it strengthens its premium positioning and prepares to reveal the next stage of the A110.

The manufacturer will showcase new colours, trims and finishes for the two models at the Paris Motor Show from 12th to 18th October, alongside a first glimpse of the third-generation A110.

The move comes as Alpine seeks to become what it describes as the world’s reference French premium sports specialty brand, with the A290 and A390 broadening its range beyond the A110.

The A290 currently accounts for 70% of Alpine sales, while almost 80% of its buyers have come from outside the Renault Group customer portfolio.

A new Collection trim will extend the personalisation available on both the 180hp and 220hp versions of the A290, with GT and GT Performance serving as the reference versions.

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Standard features will include Blanc Nival paint with a black roof, body-coloured wheel arches, 19-inch diamond-cut Snowflake wheels, silver front brake calipers and chrome monograms.

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Customers will also be able to specify an exclusive Bleu Orage Mat paint finish with a black roof, alongside options including telemetry, safety assistance features and additional customisation elements.

The Atelier Alpine offer for the A390 will include new finishes and materials across both GT and GTS versions.