Ampere unveils SDV architecture for Trafic, Estafette and Goelette

Ampere will debut its new software-defined vehicle (SDV) architecture in Renault’s forthcoming Trafic, Estafette and Goelette models, as the group targets greater functionality and lifecycle value for business and fleet users.

Unlike traditional commercial vehicles built around the chassis and powertrain with bolt-on ECUs, Ampere’s SDV platform is built around a high-performance computing system and a centralised operating system, allowing updates, apps and personalised services to be installed over time.

This means business customers will be able to update their vehicles in the same way they do with laptops or smartphones, with tailored functions, interfaces and apps. Users of adapted vehicles such as ambulances or refrigerated vans will benefit from dedicated apps for centralised control, while delivery firms can integrate their own operating systems directly into the dashboard.

Fleet operators will be able to personalise settings through user profiles and improve uptime via predictive maintenance powered by live vehicle diagnostics. SDV capability also brings better residual value, with ongoing software enhancements keeping vehicle features current throughout the lifecycle.

The vehicles, built in France at Renault’s Sandouville plant, have been developed in partnership with Flexis and will be revealed at the CV Show in Birmingham on 29th April 2025.