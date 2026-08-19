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Andersen EV appoints John Stamford as managing director

Stamford will lead day-to-day operations and the execution of Andersen's growth strategy.

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Andersen EV has appointed John Stamford (pictured) to the role of managing director to strengthen its leadership team in its next phase of expansion.

The appointment follows more than a doubling of sales over the past nine months and a threefold increase in production capacity at its headquarters and manufacturing site in Stewartby.

Reporting to chief executive David Martell, Stamford will lead day-to-day operations and the execution of Andersen’s growth strategy.

His remit includes scaling manufacturing and operational capability, advancing the company’s product and technology roadmap, and strengthening its nationwide installation and customer-service operations.

Stamford brings more than 30 years of engineering and leadership experience spanning high-volume electronics manufacturing, automotive electrification and advanced powertrain technologies.

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He began his engineering leadership career at Motorola, where he led design, manufacturing and production engineering teams responsible for high-volume automotive electronics products, establishing a strong foundation in manufacturing excellence and product industrialisation.

He subsequently spent a decade at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, holding senior technical leadership roles within an organisation developing world championship-winning Formula 1 hybrid powertrain technologies.

Following Mercedes-AMG, Stamford became head of powertrain at Dyson Automotive before joining JLR, where he held senior leadership positions including chief engineer for Next Generation Powertrain and Power Electronics, leading organisations of up to 600 engineers developing and launching advanced electrified vehicle technologies, including charging systems, power electronics and electric drive systems.

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Most recently, as vice president of engineering at ETA Green Power, he led the development of next-generation electric powertrain charging and drive systems.

Martell said: “John brings a rare combination of large-scale engineering leadership, deep electrification expertise and hands-on product industrialisation.

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“This is an important moment for Andersen, with sales more than doubling and production capacity tripling over the past nine months.

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“John will help us scale with discipline, accelerate product and technology development, and protect the quality of the customer experience as we grow.

“His appointment also enables me to devote more time to new automotive, energy and commercial partnerships.”

Andersen works with automotive manufacturers including JLR, Porsche, Renault Group brands including Alpine, and Geely.

Stamford said: “I am delighted to be joining Andersen at such an exciting stage in its growth.

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“The business has built an outstanding reputation for premium design, British manufacturing and exceptional customer service, providing a strong platform for the next phase of its development.

“Throughout my career, I have learned that sustainable growth comes from combining great products with disciplined execution.

“Whether delivering world championship-winning Formula 1 technology or leading large-scale electrification programmes for global automotive manufacturers, success has always depended on building outstanding teams, robust processes and a relentless focus on quality.

“My priority at Andersen is to strengthen our manufacturing and operational capability, accelerate innovation and product development, and continue delivering an exceptional customer experience.

“We now have an exciting opportunity to build on Andersen’s unique brand and further establish the company as the UK’s leading premium home EV charging business.”

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