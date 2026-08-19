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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/andersen-ev-appoints-john-stamford-as-managing-director/

Andersen EV has appointed John Stamford (pictured) to the role of managing director to strengthen its leadership team in its next phase of expansion.

The appointment follows more than a doubling of sales over the past nine months and a threefold increase in production capacity at its headquarters and manufacturing site in Stewartby.

Reporting to chief executive David Martell, Stamford will lead day-to-day operations and the execution of Andersen’s growth strategy.

His remit includes scaling manufacturing and operational capability, advancing the company’s product and technology roadmap, and strengthening its nationwide installation and customer-service operations.

Stamford brings more than 30 years of engineering and leadership experience spanning high-volume electronics manufacturing, automotive electrification and advanced powertrain technologies.

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He began his engineering leadership career at Motorola, where he led design, manufacturing and production engineering teams responsible for high-volume automotive electronics products, establishing a strong foundation in manufacturing excellence and product industrialisation.

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He subsequently spent a decade at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, holding senior technical leadership roles within an organisation developing world championship-winning Formula 1 hybrid powertrain technologies.

Following Mercedes-AMG, Stamford became head of powertrain at Dyson Automotive before joining JLR, where he held senior leadership positions including chief engineer for Next Generation Powertrain and Power Electronics, leading organisations of up to 600 engineers developing and launching advanced electrified vehicle technologies, including charging systems, power electronics and electric drive systems.