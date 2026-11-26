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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/andersen-ev-expands-manufacturing-capabilities/

Andersen EV has expanded its manufacturing operations in Stewartby, Bedfordshire, following sales volumes more than doubling year-on-year during the third quarter.

The business has extended into an additional unit alongside its existing facility, adding production space and manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand for its design-led home charging range.

Alongside the expansion of its manufacturing facilities, Andersen has been investing in new technologies and introducing AI into its production processes.

These developments are designed to improve operational efficiency, streamline production and support a more responsive manufacturing operation.

One of the key elements for customers is the introduction of same-day dispatch across Andersen’s A2, A3 and Andersen Quartz home charger ranges.

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Customers placing an order before 11am on a working day can now have their charger in their chosen colour and specification dispatched that same day.

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With more than 200 colour and finish combinations available, including a selection of metal and wooden fascias, the enhanced operation enables Andersen to offer greater choice without compromising on speed of fulfilment.

This is particularly valuable for customers looking to have a home charger installed soon after purchasing or taking delivery of an electric vehicle.