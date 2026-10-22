  
Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
EV & Sustainability

Andersen EV launches Range Rover Collection home chargers

The range is designed to give customers a curated choice of colours and finishes to go alongside their vehicle and home.

2 min read
Share
andersen range rover
ADVERTISEMENT

Andersen EV has introduced the Andersen Range Rover Collection of home chargers inspired by the Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric.

The range was designed to give customers a choice of colours and finishes to go alongside their vehicle and home.

The Andersen Range Rover Collection comprises six configurations for the Andersen Quartz and A3, selected to go with the all-electric Range Rover models being introduced over the coming months.

Three palettes take inspiration from Range Rover exterior colours.

Each charger is made to order in Bedfordshire, with Andersen overseeing every stage from in-house development and production quality control to dedicated customer care, providing support after installation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspired by Range Rover’s Santorini Black paint finish, the Andersen Blackthorn collection features a contemporary, monochrome finish.

The Andersen Quartz Blackthorn combines Charcoal trim with a Midnight Black body, while the A3 Blackthorn features Midnight Black across both its trim and body.

The Highgrove collection goes with the Range Rover’s British Racing Green with a combination of greens and natural tones.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andersen Quartz Highgrove pairs Cotswold Oak trim with a Racing Green body, while the A3 Highgrove combines Racing Green trim with a Highland Green body.

Completing the range, Andersen’s Berkeley collection brings together blue, grey and charcoal tones to pair with the Range Rover Varesine Blue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andersen Quartz Berkeley features Charcoal trim and a Windsor Grey body, while the A3 Berkeley pairs Kensington Blue trim with a Pebble Grey body.

ADVERTISEMENT

David Martell, CEO at Andersen EV, said: “Range Rover customers place great importance on design and the opportunity to personalise their vehicle.

“We wanted to bring that same consideration to home charging, with a collection that connects their choice of car with the setting in which they live.

“The introduction of Range Rover Electric provides the ideal opportunity to offer carefully selected combinations of colours and finishes that complement the vehicle while reflecting each customer’s individual style.”

Those who prefer an alternative colour or finish can explore Andersen’s full range through its online configurator.

ADVERTISEMENT

All chargers in the collection are compatible with EDF GoElectric, Octopus Intelligent Go and OVO Charge Anytime.

The Andersen Range Rover Collection will be available from 1st November 2026.

Related