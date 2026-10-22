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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/andersen-ev-launches-range-rover-collection-home-chargers/

Andersen EV has introduced the Andersen Range Rover Collection of home chargers inspired by the Range Rover Electric and Range Rover Sport Electric.

The range was designed to give customers a choice of colours and finishes to go alongside their vehicle and home.

The Andersen Range Rover Collection comprises six configurations for the Andersen Quartz and A3, selected to go with the all-electric Range Rover models being introduced over the coming months.

Three palettes take inspiration from Range Rover exterior colours.

Each charger is made to order in Bedfordshire, with Andersen overseeing every stage from in-house development and production quality control to dedicated customer care, providing support after installation.

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Inspired by Range Rover’s Santorini Black paint finish, the Andersen Blackthorn collection features a contemporary, monochrome finish.

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The Andersen Quartz Blackthorn combines Charcoal trim with a Midnight Black body, while the A3 Blackthorn features Midnight Black across both its trim and body.

The Highgrove collection goes with the Range Rover’s British Racing Green with a combination of greens and natural tones.