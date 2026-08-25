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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/andersen-ev-partners-with-rightcharge-to-support-fleet-home-charging-payments/

Andersen EV and Rightcharge have partnered to make it easier for electric fleets to reimburse drivers for charging at home.

The integration connects Andersen home charge points with Rightcharge’s EV fleet payment platform.

Charging data from the Andersen charger flows into Rightcharge, which then calculates the cost using the driver’s actual home energy tariff and pays it straight to their energy bill.

For employers, all charging costs and activity are visible through a single dashboard within the Rightcharge platform.

Rightcharge combines home charging payments into a single, HMRC-compliant monthly bill for fleets.

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David Martell, CEO at Andersen EV, said: “Home charging plays a vital role in making electric company cars convenient and cost-effective for drivers, but the process of reclaiming charging costs is rarely straightforward.

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“Working with Rightcharge gives Andersen customers a simple, automated way to be reimbursed.

“It removes one of the main barriers to home charging and gives businesses a more efficient way to support their EV-driving colleagues.”