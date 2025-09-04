Andersen integrates with Octopus, offers 5,000 miles of free charging

Drivers can schedule charging for times when energy is cheapest and most environmentally-friendly.

Electric vehicle (EV) charger manufacturer Andersen has partnered with Octopus to integrate with the Intelligent Octopus Go tariff, offering customers 5,000 miles of free charging when purchasing a new charger and switching to the tariff to celebrate.

Drivers can schedule charging for times when energy is cheapest and most environmentally-friendly, saving up to £585 per year.

Charging rates as low as 7p per kWh are offered.

The Intelligent Octopus Go tariff integrates with all Andersen A3 models and all A2 single phase units sold since August 2023.

David Martell, chief executive at Andersen, said: “This marks a new milestone to further offer Andersen customers access to low-cost energy tariffs and choice across UK energy providers.

“Intelligent Octopus Go is the UK’s most popular EV tariff and integration has been a key target at Andersen for some time.

“We’re delighted to confirm that we now offer this intelligent charging tariff.”

All of Andersen’s chargers come with a seven-year warranty.