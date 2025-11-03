Andersen partners with Tap Electric for EV owners to earn via charge point sharing

The collaboration allows owners of Andersen home charge points to earn from their chargers by making them available to other EV drivers.

EV charge point brand Andersen has partnered with Tap Electric, a platform that enables EV charger owners to share and monetise their charging points.

The collaboration allows owners of Andersen home charge points to earn from their chargers by making them available to other EV drivers via Tap Electric’s app.

This integration turns Andersen’s home chargers into income-generating assets, for both residential and commercial environments, such as holiday lets and Airbnb properties.

The functionality applies to Andersen’s latest models, including the Andersen Quartz and Andersen A3 models, as well as the 7kW version of the Andersen A2.

Through the partnership, Andersen customers can list their charger on the Tap Electric network, set their own prices, and manage payments.

David Martell, chief executive of andersen, said: “This partnership with Tap Electric marks an exciting next step for Andersen.

“By enabling our customers to earn from their charge points, we’re expanding the possibilities of home EV charging, transforming it from a private utility into a smart business opportunity.

“It also means that Andersen’s chargers are now a viable solution for a wider range of settings, including businesses, boutique hotels, Airbnb properties and much more.

“Both existing owners and those new to Andersen can generate income from this integration while benefiting from a beautifully designed charging experience.”