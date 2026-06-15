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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/anyvan-launches-chatgpt-integration-for-instant-removals-quotes/

AnyVan has launched a ChatGPT integration that allows users to obtain instant quotes for removals, man and van services, furniture deliveries and vehicle transport directly through ChatGPT.

The new AnyVan app enables users to request quotes by tagging @AnyVan within a conversation and describing their move in natural language. Customers can also upload images of items they need transported. ChatGPT then provides a price estimate alongside details of the service, with users able to continue the booking process via AnyVan’s website.

The company said the integration is designed to address concerns around price transparency and trust in the removals market, where consumers often spend significant time comparing multiple providers before making a booking decision. AnyVan completed more than 400,000 moves last year and said the new feature extends its existing instant pricing technology beyond its website.

Angus Elphinstone, founder and chief executive officer at AnyVan, said: “We know when customers are moving, especially when moving their homes, one of the top questions is how do they know if they are getting a fair price, and are they using someone who is trustworthy. And we totally get that, and it’s why we’re always focused at AnyVan on making it as easy as possible to get an accurate quote quickly, wherever you’re looking for it.

“When we introduced instant pricing on AnyVan’s website, it was a huge step forward. But to make fair pricing more accessible you need to be where the customer is. More and more people start planning a move long before they pick up the phone to a removals company; and now they’re asking ChatGPT, where they can see an accurate price from AnyVan right away.”