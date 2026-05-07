April data shows strong fuel cost advantage for EV owners – Autotrader

This represents the highest savings since records began in November 2023.

Autotrader, together with Zapmap, has revealed that potential fuel cost savings for running an electric vehicle (EV) reached £960 in April.

This represented the highest savings since records began in November 2023.

The findings followed months of rising petrol prices, which have driven spikes in EV interest on its platform, according to Autotrader.

The news also came as Autotrader, ChargeUK and the SMMT released the quarterly update of the ‘Electric Cars: The Facts’ campaign, designed to combat misinformation surrounding electric vehicles.

Zapmap reported annual fuel cost savings are at their highest since records began in November 2023, when comparing a typical 80/20 split of home and public charging to petrol prices, with an annual saving of £960.

The report also showed that there are now 40 new EVs with a recommended retail price below £30,000, up from 38 in January.

More than one in four (26%) used EVs on Autotrader are now priced £15,000 and below, and 45% are £20,000 and below – up from 40% in January.

The report found that the average range of a new EV is now over 300 miles, up from 290 in January, with some models able to do 500 miles in a single charge.

The report also showed an update to the methodology used for counting the public charging network, changing from the number of charging points (which can include multiple chargers) to the number of charger plugs available – currently 120,338.

Autotrader’s figures showed that the average price of a new EV advertised on its platform has fallen below that of a petrol car, including discounts and Government grants.

This has now happened for two consecutive months, with March’s price gap at £296 and April’s at £455.

The Department for Transport has changed the way it reports on the number of charge points in the UK, switching from the number of charging devices – which can contain multiple individual EV chargers – to the number of individual chargers, which can also be described as an electric vehicle supply equipment EVSE).

‘The Facts’ now uses £15,000 as the headline price point for used EVs, where it previously showed the proportion of used EVs available from £20,000.

Autotrader also said that, for the first time, EVs were the most popular fuel type on its platform, with 29% of all new car enquiries – when a buyer contacts a retailer about a car – in April, up from 17% in April 2025.

Petrol took 25% (down from 35% in 2025), and diesel was down at 7.8% (10.5% in 2025).

Plug-in hybrids took 18% of all enquiries, up from 12% in April 2025.

Vehicle leasing company Lex Autolease has been named as the new champion of the cross-industry ‘Facts’ initiative as part of the quarterly update.

The campaign aims to promote a set of user-friendly, simplified facts that offer a data-backed view of the reality of owning and driving electric cars to dispel misconceptions.

Paul Hyne, commercial director at Lex Autolease, said: “The EV conversation has moved on.

“Choice has broadened, technology has matured, and more drivers are experiencing electric as part of normal life.

“From our perspective, financing one in eight electric vehicles on UK roads gives us a front‑row view of that progress.

“Supporting The Facts is about helping that momentum continue, by sharing clear, up‑to‑date information that reflects how electric vehicles are actually being used today.”

Melanie Shufflebotham, co-founder and COO at Zapmap, added: “At Zapmap we’ve been monitoring the cost of charging on the public network since November 2023.

“This shows that the vast majority of drivers choosing electric will enjoy total cost of ownership savings – even more so as the cost of new EVs continues to fall.

“We’re now seeing that for EV drivers with a typical 80/20 split between home and public charging, the cost saving of charging their EV compared to fuelling a petrol or diesel car is at the highest level since we began tracking.

“Getting the facts on the reality of EVs and charging out into the market is critical to enable the next million drivers to make the switch to electric with confidence.”

Marc Palmer, head of strategy and insights at Autotrader, said: “Now more than ever, it’s vital consumers understand the potential benefits of electric driving, with average running cost savings so high and upfront price reducing, it’s a great time to consider.

“We’re determined to ensure drivers have the right information to make informed choices that best suit their needs and we’re delighted Lex Autolease have joined our campaign.

“Whilst we know electric cars might not yet be right for all buyers just yet, we hope The Facts help provide confidence for those that are keen to make the switch.”

Lex Autolease joins the AA, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), Zapmap, the National Franchise Dealer Association, the British Vehicle Rental Leasing Association (BVRLA), Cox Automotive Europe and EVA England and more as supporters of ‘The Facts’ initiative.

Reactions:

Vicky Edmonds, chief executive officer of EVA England:

“This milestone matters because, with every increase, our community of drivers clearly notices the benefit.

“In our latest survey, 67% said the public charging network had improved in the past year.

“But alongside growth in numbers, we must make sure no one is left behind.

“That includes drivers with disabilities, who still cannot safely access much of the network, and drivers who cannot reliably charge at home who remain too exposed to much higher public charging costs.

“The next phase must be about building a charging network that is affordable, accessible and works for every driver.”