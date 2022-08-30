Skip hire services are in high demand throughout the UK, with some cities offering lower-cost skips in comparison to other more expensive cities.
According to data that was recorded in 2021, most parts of the UK spend up to £250 per skip bin; however, the prices have significantly increased this year – due to various factors. Before we assess the factors, you might want to have a look at the basic costs of skip hire in the UK.
Typically, three types of skips are in demand in the UK:
The 6-yard skip – is ideal for DIY building projects and home renovations. The hiring costs of these bins start from £210.
The 2-3-yard skip – can contain up to 40 black bin bags. The potential hiring costs of these mini skips can reach up to £150 (starting from £60).
The 4-5-yard midi skip – can contain up to 80 filled black bin bags. The hiring costs of this midi ship can reach up to £260.
The following two aspects impact the costs of hiring a skip:
Skip size
Duration of hire
Waste type
Now, let us have a look at the different factors that impact the potential costs of the skip hire companies in the UK, especially regarding the regional cost differences within the UK:
Waste Disposal Costs
The basic reason for the difference in regional costs within the UK revolves around the availability of a nearby landfill site or whether it is situated far away, making it for drivers to take longer to get the waste to the waste transfer site.
The skip hire companies dispose of the waste collected from the sites at these processing stations. The first step involves taking the waste to their waste management station, where the waste is segregated into recyclable waste or sent off to waste-to-energy or a landfill site.
The waste management plants charge the skip hire companies a rate per tonne to take waste. And depending on the region’s landfill tax, the landfill sites might even charge more. In cities that are located a long way from a waste-to-energy plant or landfill site, the logistical costs of moving waste to the plants are higher.
On the contrary, the regions closer to the landfill site or waste-to-energy plants will be charging less because they will pay less.
Increase in Labour Costs
Looking at the labour costs of skip hire companies, they go beyond the drivers and transporters of the waste. Usually, skip hire companies have a complete waste management solution by having their own waste management and state-of-the-art recycling facilities where employees sort, recycle and reuse the waste. Without this, it’s unlikely to be a profitable business.
The skip hire companies also have dedicated departments for processing specialised waste streams, such as scrap metal and electrical waste. So, whatever industry you are in – even if you are a household planning to renovate your house, a skip hire company can help.
If you’re looking for a skip hire company in the UK, it’s best to shop around – make sure to check the reviews and that the chosen skip hire firm has a valid Waste Carriers Licence.
Shortage of HGV Drivers
The first factor that led to the shortage of HGV drivers dates back to the pandemic, where approximately 70 thousand lorry drivers left their job positions. Another potential reason for a shortage of HGV drivers in the UK is the early retirement of drivers.
Now, while the potential supply of new, qualified, and highly-trained drivers is reduced – the national demand has risen for them significantly. That said, now different costs are involved for retaining the drivers, including better wages and improved work hours – hence, the rise in potential skip hire costs is quite understandable.
Transportation Costs
Traffic impacts the potential costs of skip hire companies as well. For instance, congested regions are expensive as it will take the drivers longer to collect and deliver a skip. It also impacts the potential costs of renting a skip as the rent is calculated in terms of how costly it is for the company to provide the skip.
If the HGV driver has to spend more time stuck in traffic to deliver the skip, the prices will be higher. This perfectly explains why hiring a skip for home renovation or commercial projects in the middle of a town often costs more money than if you were to hire the skip in the suburbs.
Furthermore, the increasing costs of fuel and the introduction of the red diesel ban for plant machinery, have directly contributed to the approximate 15% rise in skip hire prices in 2022 alone.
With the economic uncertainty, it’s likely that further rises are in the pipeline, fuelled by the energy crisis and inevitable recession sweeping across the UK.
Leave A Comment